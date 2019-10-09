Natura Launches Asia operations in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura, the global cosmetics company founded in Brazil in 1969, officially established it Asian market presence with the launch of its business in Malaysia through the opening of a pop-up store in Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya. Natura's decision to enter the Asian beauty market was driven by the Company's core commitment to delivering positive impact across the globe, and the demand for sustainable, high quality products that consumers across the region are demanding.

In Malaysia, Natura products will be available to customers through their established omnichannel strategy which comprises e-commerce, relationship selling and physical stores. Around 300 items from the Natura portfolio will be offered under the brands Ekos, Chronos, Lumina, Mamãe e Bebê and Natura Homem - as well as fragrances from the Brazilian Perfumery House. All products are 100% vegan.

"We see great opportunity for Natura in Malaysia, with its millions of diverse consumers which have for decades been purchasing through many different channels. We are confident that our omnichannel strategy will be well-received in Malaysia, bringing a wide variety of products to customers as well providing a great platform for growth for our business across the region. More importantly, we are excited about working with local partners across Asia as a force for change to build a more sustainable future", says Daniel Silveira, head of Natura International. "This is a significant moment for us as a business, and we are looking forward to building our business across Asia."

Datin Mina Cheah-Foong, Managing Director of InNature Berhad, which through its' subsidiary, Ola Beleza Sdn. Bhd. operates the Natura brand in Malaysia, said: "We are proud to have been selected as Natura's business partner to launch the brand for the first time in Asia. This pop-up store, which is larger than usual and in a prime location in the Sunway Pyramid mall, will serve well to introduce the brand and its products to consumers, via the unique experiences which we are offering to visitors. This includes a skincare interactive wall, free skin and hair analysis, a fragrance personality analyzer, and a pampering hand massage whilst enjoying a VR adventure through the Amazon forest. Customers can also purchase our products via our online store at www.naturamy.com, and we hope to launch our social selling channel soon."

Sustainable beauty from the Amazon

Natura has long been committed to using Brazilian and Amazonian biodiversity ingredients in its products and engaging in fair trade with local communities in the Amazon forest. The company not only uses ingredients of sustainable origins, but also combines it with cutting edge science to deliver high performance cosmetics' formulations.

What can a beauty brand do for the environment? We, at Natura, took the decision to invest in measures to conserve the Amazon. From 2000 until today, we have contributed to conserving 1.8 million hectares of standing forest - an area equivalent to 74 Kuala Lumpur cities. We believe it is the responsibility of businesses to take better care of our world and make positive impact.

Natura. When you care, you create more beauty.

we care for you

We develop formulas with safe, natural and renewable ingredients from the Brazilian Amazon Forest. We combine our knowledge of this biodiversity with the best in cosmetic technology, to enhance the performance of our products and deliver the best results for you, through bio-active ingredients from seeds, plants and fruits.

we care for relationships

We work together with local forest communities to extract ingredients in a sustainable manner, ensuring opportunity, well-being and income for all. We encourage men and women to be entrepreneurs, through a direct sales platform and beauty consultancy.

we care for the planet

We seek innovations inspired by nature and, through our sustainable practices, we motivate people to keep the forest alive. Also, we prioritize the use post-consumer recycled and renewable materials.

About Natura

Founded in 1969, Natura is a global personal care cosmetics group headquartered in São Paulo. A leader in direct selling in Brazil, with more than 1.7 million consultants, it is part of Natura & Co, a result of the combination of Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop brands. Today, Natura & Co is the fourth largest pure play beauty group in the world and a major force for good in the industry. It is ranked as 15th amongst the most sustainable companies in the world, according to Corporate Knights. It was the first publicly traded company globally to receive a B-Corp certification in December 2014, which reinforces its transparent and sustainable social, environmental and economic performance. It is also the first Brazilian company to obtain the "The Leaping Bunny" seal, granted by the animal protection organization Cruelty Free International, in 2018, which demonstrates the company's commitment not to perform animal testing of its products or ingredients. With operations across Latin America, the United States, France and now Malaysia, Natura's products can be purchased from Natura Beauty Consultants, through Natura's e-commerce platform or in stores.

For further information, visit www.natura.com. or access our official media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Youtube. @naturamy.official

