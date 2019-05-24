NativeX Opens Brazil Office to Spearhead the Growth of Its LATAM Business

Leading the NativeX office will be Carolina Zaccaro. Carolina's previous positions include demand-side platform Jampp, where she was a senior sales manager of its LATAM and Spain division. Carolina has over 11 years of marketing and sales experience in the advertising and marketing industry, having previously held positions at Taboola, Teads and Mercado Livre.

Founded in 2000, NativeX continues to be recognized as a top provider of mobile user acquisition. NativeX has 12 consecutive years of profitability under its belt and in that time has helped its clients acquire more than a billion users across 178 countries. The company has developed multi-year partnerships with top app developers including Yodo1, TFG, Rappi, Square Enix and Outfit 7, as well as working with hundreds of top advertisers including Disney, King, Zynga, Rovio, IGG and Machine Zone.

"Carolina brings a wealth of experience and know-how to NativeX. Her understanding of the LATAM market will be key as we quickly build out our ability to generate the huge user acquisition numbers in the region, to serve the rapidly increasing demand for effective and affordable app marketing campaigns," said Tiffany Ou, General Manager at NativeX.

Latin America is home to more than 600 million people and 33 countries and dependencies, making it a huge but fragmented market. In recent years, increasing levels of smartphone penetration have meant that the LATAM market has been one of the fastest growing, with eMarketer forecasting the overall digital ad market to grow by 14.1% this year.

About NativeX

NativeX provides the ability to acquire, engage & grow your global mobile user base. NativeX's goal is to provide valuable global user engagement through a product-first approach. Our localized mobile marketing solutions offer clients the ability to connect and activate in a variety of markets with a focus on US, LATAM & China.

NativeX is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in St Cloud and Minneapolis. In conjunction with its parent company Mobvista , a Chinese company headquartered in Guangzhou, it has 13 offices globally.

