National Cricket League Kicks Off "Cricket for Good": Billions Have Access to Watch a Purpose-Driven Tournament
30 Sep, 2024, 12:00 GMT
30 Sep, 2024, 12:00 GMT
Cricket for a Better Tomorrow: NCL Brings Fans Together with Compassion and Impact at UT Dallas
DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cricket League (NCL) will make a global impact with its highly anticipated Sixty Strikes Tournament at UT Dallas from October 4th to October 14th. This 10-day celebration of cricket will not only feature world-class players and Coachella style entertainment, but also showcase meaningful themes that resonate far beyond the pitch. Themed nights will bring purpose, and spotlight causes like domestic violence awareness, veterans' appreciation, sustainability, and police, fire and healthcare hero recognition.
With billions of fans expected to watch globally and thousands attending daily, the NCL is changing the sports scene. The league consists of 6 teams nationwide. The NCL, recently approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and partnering with Dubai based SEE Holdings on sustainability efforts, led by Commissioner Haroon Lorgat. The NCL is positioning itself as a leader in the global cricket community in the U.S.
In a major highlight, Sports Illustrated is an official partner of the NCL, boosting the league's presence in U.S. sports and bringing its vision of cricket to a broader audience.
"We've created something extraordinary with the National Cricket League,'' said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL. "Not only is it about world-class cricket, but it's about making a difference in the world through sport. These themed nights will inspire and connect fans to meaningful causes.''
The themed nights, "Cricket with a Purpose" are as followed:
The NCL tournament opens with Bollywood superstar Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy. This season, NCL brings together cricket legends known worldwide—Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan, and Blair Franklin. The cricketing heroes will mentor and coach the next generation of players.
The league will also feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Johnson Charles.
With its partnership with Sports Illustrated and broadcasting through ESPN, SONY Max, SKY, and Fox Sports, the NCL is bringing cricket to over 2.5 billion fans worldwide. As one of the most-watched sports globally, cricket's footprint in the U.S. is growing at a fast pace, with the NCL at the forefront.
Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League (NCL) USA is redefining the sport of cricket in the United States through its innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game. Approved by the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC), the NCL is establishing cricket as a key player in American sports. Supported by SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability, the NCL is implementing eco-friendly initiatives that set a new standard for responsible sports management.
Follow us on social:
Facebook: National Cricket League USA
Instagram: National_Cricket_League_USA
X: National Cricket League USA
LinkedIn: National Cricket League USA
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479690/NCL_Logo_Logo.jpg
The National Cricket League (NCL) is proud to announce three significant milestones as it prepares for its highly anticipated 2024 Sixty Strikes...
Share this article