National Car Rental's Emerald Club Earns the Brand Top Recognition by Travel + Leisure

Determined by magazine readers, the World's Best Awards honor the destinations, companies, brands and agencies that exemplify excellence in the travel industry. Respondents rated car rental brands on five characteristics: vehicle selection, vehicle availability, car rental locations, service and value.

This year, both the National and Enterprise brands were also recognized as honorees in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards Hall of Fame, after being voted onto the list for the past 10 years.

As the world's largest car rental provider, Enterprise Holdings owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, and operates an integrated global network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations across 100 countries and territories.

In addition to highlighting National's Emerald Club, readers cited Enterprise's convenient locations and professional staff, as well as Alamo's affordability and well-maintained vehicles as reasons for the brands' notable rankings on the list.

"Once again, we are thrilled to be recognized as a top provider for travelers' needs," said Mike Hawkins, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. "This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication our employees invest to meet the diverse needs of our customers, from families to business and leisure travelers around the world."

Enterprise ranks near the top of the global travel industry based on annual revenues, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. In 2019, Enterprise Holdings' brands were also recognized by travel agents and corporate travel buyers for exceptional client satisfaction and communication. Enterprise Rent-A-Car received two awards from TravelAge West's WAVE Awards, and National Car Rental earned top marks in Business Travel News magazine's annual Car Rental Survey & Report.

The World's Best Awards will appear in the August 2019 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc., manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand – as well as the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands – in 100 countries. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, which currently manage more than 2 million vehicles and employ 100,000 worldwide, accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2018. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Since 2008, Enterprise has spent almost $2.4 billion on acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. These acquisitions include car rental companies, carshare operations, vanpooling services, technology platforms and franchises. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

