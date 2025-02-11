Nasuni Reports Banner Year in FY 2024 Driving Cost Savings, IT Resilience, and Efficiency in Hybrid Cloud File Data Management

$1.2 Billion Valuation, Major Brand Adoption, and Customer-Driven Product Innovations Propel Nasuni Forward

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform for hybrid cloud environments, today announced record achievements for its fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024, solidifying its leadership in the enterprise file storage and data management landscape. With Gartner projecting unstructured file data to triple by 2028, the Nasuni File Data Platform stands out as a scalable, secure, and AI-ready solution that consolidates storage, streamlines collaboration, and ensures business resilience for enterprises across the globe.

Throughout FY 2024, Nasuni demonstrated significant operating leverage as it grew its revenue by 26% and remained both profitable and cash flow positive. The company also increased its global workforce to just under 600, with many employees based out of its Boston headquarters and in the United Kingdom, Ireland, India, and other locations.

Customer Growth and Industry Impact

In FY24, Nasuni experienced significant customer growth, managing over 500 petabytes of total capacity. More than half of its customer base also expanded their deployments, with over 600 expansions recorded throughout the year. Nasuni customers include Mattel, Autodesk, Tetra Tech, Dow, Dyson, Boston Scientific, and the State of Arizona.

"We were able to install the Nasuni appliances globally and take advantage of blob storage in Azure, which resulted in an optimized environment from a cost, efficiency, performance, and security perspective," said Tony Rubenacker, IT Director of Cloud, Platform, and Data Centers at Dow.

Additionally, Nasuni received its fourth NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) and ranked #1 overall in G2's Winter 2025 Enterprise Grid Report for Cloud File Storage.

Transformative Product and Business Milestones

Key drivers of Nasuni's success include:

$1.2 Billion Valuation: Backed by Vista Equity Partners, fueling accelerated innovation and global expansion.





Rebrand and Vision Alignment: A refreshed brand identity highlighted Nasuni's innovation and commitment to hybrid cloud environments, cyber resiliency, and AI-driven data management.





AI Integration: Enhanced compatibility with Microsoft Copilot, advancing enterprise data analytics.





Nasuni IQ: Introduced a data intelligence tool enabling AI-driven workflows and smarter data management.





Partner Ecosystem: A reimagined partner program empowering channel partners in the $145 billion hybrid cloud market. Additionally, the appointment of Michael Sotnick as SVP of Business and Corporate Development created a dedicated team focused on building strategic cloud alliances.





Strong Business Model: Nasuni's best-in-class Gross Revenue Retention Rate holds steady at an impressive 97.3%.





Monumental Deals: Closed the biggest TCV deal in the history of the company in the form of a 6-year, $46M contract.





: Closed the biggest TCV deal in the history of the company in the form of a 6-year, contract. Industry Leadership: Noted as a data storage conference to attend in 2024 by TechTarget, Nasuni hosted its 5th annual CloudBound event series, offering IT leaders insights into hybrid cloud and AI-driven data management.

Industry Recognition and Performance

In 2024, Nasuni reached a significant milestone with over 100 customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, earning an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars – a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company was also recognized in Gartner's Hype Cycle™ for Storage Technologies, 2024 Report in both the Hybrid Cloud Storage and Hybrid Cloud File Data Services categories. Additionally, Nasuni was named a finalist for AWS's Storage Partner of the Year and earned spots on CRN's Edge Computing 100 and Cloud 100 lists.

"As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid cloud strategies, Nasuni is poised for continued growth into 2025 and beyond," said Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni. "The company's focus remains on driving innovation, supporting partner success, and delivering industry-leading solutions that empower customers to manage, protect, and utilize their data at scale."

For more information on Nasuni and its transformative unified file data platform, visit: www.nasuni.com

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency – cutting infrastructure costs by up to 65%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

