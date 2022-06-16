Nasuni Names David Grant as President

With more than 230% growth in annual recurring revenue since taking over sales and marketing, Grant will now assume added responsibility for all field operations

BOSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of file data services, today announced David Grant has been promoted to the role of president. As such, Grant will lead all field operations, which include sales, marketing, alliances, professional services, customer success and experience. He will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Paul Flanagan.

Grant joined Nasuni in June of 2019 as chief marketing officer and was promoted two years later to chief commercial officer. An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, he has led successful teams at disruptive companies ranging from startups to multi-billion dollar operations. Prior to joining Nasuni, Grant was senior vice president of global marketing at Veeam Software and, before that, served as vice president of marketing at VMware.

"From day one, Dave has been an incredible teammate and catalyst for Nasuni. He has been instrumental in developing a strong sales and marketing organization that has been integral to our success and deserves this promotion through all his hard work and contributions," said Flanagan. "With almost 700 of the world's largest companies using Nasuni today, Dave taking on the role of president will allow us to better scale our field operations and continue to deliver the world-class software and support our customers expect from us. He has earned this position and we, along with the full support of the Board of Directors, are very proud to promote him to this new role. I'm looking forward to working closely with him as we take Nasuni to the next level."

Under Grant's leadership, most recently as chief commercial officer, the company has achieved top decile gross customer retention rates of more than 98% and net customer retention rates of 118%. These industry-leading figures are supported by the company having secured back-to-back NorthFace Scoreboard Service Awards, recently achieving a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86% and Transaction Survey ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating of 4.8 for overall technical support.

"Since joining Nasuni, the storage and data protection market has been in constant flux, fueled by the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic driving work from anywhere as well as the escalation of risk to enterprises from devastating ransomware attacks," said Grant. "I am honored by the company and Board's decision to name me president of an organization that has truly transformed how enterprises store, manage, protect and collaborate on file data to help enable businesses to weather these uncertain times – and thrive in the future."

The Nasuni File Data Services Platform allows enterprises to transform legacy file infrastructure and data protection with a set of file data services that simplifies global infrastructures, provides 24/7 business continuity, optimizes productivity and delivers game-changing business insights. Users can also choose any or multiple cloud providers, including Azure, AWS and Google Cloud. The platform's most recent innovation, Nasuni Ransomware Protection , augments its core data protection and near-instant recovery capabilities. It also meets the market's growing need for a scalable and cost-effective level of cyber resilience for unstructured data that is far more powerful and effective than traditional file storage, backup solutions and other cloud file service offerings.

