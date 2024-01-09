Nash Squared appoints Andrew Neal as new Chief People Officer

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nash Squared, the global leader in technology and talent solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Neal as Chief People Officer.

In this Executive Committee role, Andrew will lead the People and Culture Team globally across the organisation, as well as play a key role in Nash Squared's transformation and growth plans.

Andrew, who succeeds Melanie Hayes in the CPO role at Nash Squared, has worked in people related roles for over 20 years, including within the professional services and recruitment sectors.

Having spent the earlier part of his career in retail and sales, Andrew transitioned into operational HR roles while in an in-house recruitment role and has been in a wide range of international HR leadership roles since.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared commented:

"I'm delighted to welcome Andrew onboard at Nash Squared.  People are at the heart of our business and it's so important to me that we have somebody like Andrew to help steer our organisation's growth plans as part of our Executive Committee.  We have an exciting journey ahead that will bring new opportunities and I feel confident that Andrew will build on the progress we have made to date."

Andrew Neal, CPO of Nash Squared commented:

"Nash Squared has ambitious growth plans that place people at its heart, and I am very excited to be joining the company at such an important time.

Above all I was attracted to Nash Squared by its unique culture and people; even in my short time here I have been impressed by the people I have met and feel we have a very strong platform to build from."

About Nash Squared

Nash Squared are the leading global provider of technology and talent solutions.

We're equipped with a unique network, that realises the potential where people and technology meet. For over three decades we've been helping clients solve broad and complex problems, building and transforming their technology and digital capability.

www.nashsquared.com

