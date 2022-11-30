NARWHAL MEDIA GROUP (NMG) RAISES OVER £2 MILLION IN JUST 3 WEEKS

DURING ITS PRE-SERIES A FUNDRAISING

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwhal Media Group (NMG), has raised over £2 million (GBP) in just 3 weeks from high-net-worth investors during the second part of its pre-Series A fundraising.

The funding will facilitate the launch of a new digital services marketplace for underserved sectors that will fast-stream sales for businesses and reduce costs for consumers.

WHO ARE NMG?

The 10-year-old tech company has fast gained a leading reputation in data-driven marketing through its use of cutting-edge analytical software, attaining quantifiable growth for businesses.

Its portfolio includes a range of NMG-owned comparison websites and direct-to-consumer offerings.

Brands using NMG's technology include Safestyle PLC, Hotel Chocolat and OVO energy.

Investors include Robin Saunders, founder of Clearbrook Capital Partners LLP; Elio Leoni-Sketi, chairman at LSG holdings, board member of Kraft Heinz and founder of The Craftory; and PureGym founder Peter Roberts.

A NEW DIGITAL SERVICES MARKETPLACE

NMG is about to launch a one-stop shop for consumers to compare products online in underserved markets, such as home improvements, renewable energy, finance and healthcare.

The new digital services marketplace will allow people to quickly compare prices of everyday essential services such as heat pumps, solar panels, hearing aids and replacement windows and doors. They will then be able to buy them either directly from NMG partners or purchase NMG's own brand alternatives.

The vision is to fast-stream sales to increase revenues of partnering businesses, whilst reducing costs to businesses and consumers alike at a time of economic downturn.

EXPONENTIAL DEMAND, EXPANSION & INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

The need for investment has been driven by exponentially increasing demand for NMG services. Funds will be directed into working capital and used to facilitate growth by acquisition, to enable the establishment of the new comparison website.

During the fundraise, NMG has also successfully agreed terms to acquire a significant brand in the home improvements market with completion of the deal expected in q1 2023.

Narwhal Media Group's Founder and CEO Luke Sartain has announced that he intends to continue fundraising to satisfy demand from investors who 'believe in the journey'.

34-year-old, Bristol-based Founder and CEO Luke Sartain said:

"As NMG grows our intention is to focus on our new main comparison website and modernising the way people can compare and buy services online. Our vision is to provide value to consumers, making purchasing decisions easier and more frictionless whilst allowing brands to benefit from the transparency and technology that we utilise to match potential consumers to these brands. I see the site as becoming the Amazon for services companies."

