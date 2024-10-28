Narwal Welcomes Avinash Dhavala to Drive UK & Europe Expansion and Strengthen Strategic Client Relationships

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, an award-winning niche technology solutions company, is excited to announce the appointment of Avinash Dhavala as its new Client Partner in the UK. In his new role, Avinash will be instrumental in accelerating Narwal's growth across the UK and Europe by deepening relationships with both new and existing clients, including Fortune 500 companies. He will work closely with strategic accounts to foster growth, expand the company's footprint, and uncover new business opportunities. His appointment reflects Narwal's commitment to building long-term, strategic partnerships and delivering impactful solutions in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering.

Avinash Dhavala joins Narwal

With nearly two decades of experience, Avinash has a proven track record of delivering successful, client-centric projects across diverse sectors such as Banking, Finance, Insurance, Retail, Human Services and e-learning. His deep expertise in crafting high-impact solutions, combined with his exceptional leadership of multidisciplinary teams, uniquely positions him to drive immediate and long-lasting value for both clients and Narwal.

"Joining Narwal is an exciting opportunity to further develop the company's strong presence in the UK and Europe and cultivate deeper relationships with our key clients. I'm eager to collaborate with our existing partners, as well as explore new opportunities, to bring impactful solutions that truly resonate with our clients' needs," said Avinash Dhavala, UK Client Partner at Narwal.

"Avinash's deep understanding of client needs and his ability to create tailored, impactful solutions perfectly aligns with our focus on customer success. We're excited to have him lead our growth in the UK and Europe, helping us strengthen relationships with key clients while continuing to expand our business with new opportunities," said Raj Kanuparthi, Founder and CEO of Narwal.

Narwal is also committed to further expanding its leadership team and hiring local talent in the UK to support this growth. Aligned with our vision to be an expert AI, Data, and Quality Engineering company, bold in our thinking and authentic in our relationships, we will continue to build a team that shares these values and delivers on our promise to clients.

About Narwal

Narwal is an award-winning niche technology solutions company specialising in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering. Narwal's customer-centric, people-first approach, combined with deep expertise and thought leadership, ensures significant improvements in ROI. With a global presence across the US, UK, Canada, and India, Narwal has proudly partnered with Fortune 1000 companies, delivering over 500 projects with 100% client satisfaction and triple-digit growth year-over-year. Narwal's cutting-edge solutions have saved clients millions of hours in manual work, driving significant ROI improvements. With Narwal, you're building the future with a team that truly cares.

