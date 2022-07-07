Narvar Monitor Now Available in EMEA, Helping Retailers Improve Delivery Performance

Improved offering helps brands proactively detect supply chain issues to manage customer expectations and drive operational efficiencies

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar, the pioneer in post-purchase customer experience, today announced the general availability of the new-and-improved Narvar Monitor in EMEA. Monitor helps brands improve delivery performance and drive repeat purchases through real-time transparency during the order process and by providing actionable intelligence.

"Eighty-one percent of consumers say receiving proactive updates on an order is critical to them repurchasing, and with carrier capacities being stretched more than ever, brands have a critical need for a simple way to stay on top of their supply chain and communicate updates to their customers," said Adrien Naeem, General Manager of EU at Narvar. "Narvar Monitor allows businesses to fulfil this need by providing customers with real-time visibility into every order's journey from basket to door, as well as informing retailers of early signals of delivery disruptions, so they can solve problematic exceptions quickly. Narvar is looking forward to helping businesses in the EMEA market capitalise on shoppers' ever-increasing need for transparency."

Narvar Monitor has been available in the United States and Canada since late 2021 and currently provides 1,000+ customers of all sizes and markets with:

Real-time visibility: a live view of every shipment's status and each carrier's performance against benchmarks.

Intelligent alerts: automated notifications from brands to shoppers around delivery delays, allowing brands to transform fulfilment performance while building customer trust.

Personalised reporting: bespoke data visualisations and dashboards outlining performance, as well as automated email alerts.

To learn more about how Narvar Monitor can help improve your retail logistics network, visit https://corp.narvar.com/monitor .

About Narvar

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with consumers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns, and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform empowers 1,200+ of the world's most admired brands, including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker, LVMH, and L'Oréal, to deliver transparency, build trust, and grow customer lifetime value. Recognised by Fast Company multiple times as one of the most innovative companies, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers. For more information, visit narvar.com .

