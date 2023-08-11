Nantong High-tech Zone to lure more projects in key sectors

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Nantong has benefited from multiple national strategic opportunities, such as the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the integration of the Yangtze River Delta. By 2022, Nantong's GDP reached 1.14 trillion yuan, ranking 23rd among major cities nationwide and 5th among prefecture-level cities.

Nantong High-tech Zone was established in 1992 and was upgraded to the only national-level high-tech zone in Nantong in 2013, approved by the State Council. It is under the administration of the Ministry of Science and Technology and enjoys dual policy support from the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Commerce. Nantong High-tech Zone focuses on industrial development, with a clear industrial orientation and three distinctive industry layouts - main, emerging, and smart industry.

"Main industry" refers to the leading automotive parts industry. Nantong High-tech Zone seizes the opportunities presented by vehicle electrification, internet coverage, intelligent systems, and sharing trends in the automotive industry, accelerating the transformation, and upgrading of the industry towards vehicle intelligence, lightweight, and customization.

"Emerging industry" represents the new generation of information technology industry. It has formed an industrial chain covering integrated circuit design, high-level eco-friendly printed circuit boards, IC carriers, and other new electronic components.

"Smart industry" indicates the high-end intelligent equipment industry are promoting the digitalization, intelligence, and informatization of high-end equipment manufacturing industries, with products covering intelligent equipment in areas such as automobiles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaics.

Nantong High-tech Zone currently has multiple national-level incubators and mass innovation spaces, with various incubators and accelerators covering over one million square meters. Among them, Jianghai Intellectual Park and Jianghai Yuanmenggu Valley, with a total construction area of 350,000 square meters, are the core carriers for scientific and technological innovation, incubation acceleration, science and technology finance, and comprehensive supporting services. These facilities focus on four major platforms: technology research and development, entrepreneurial incubation, science and technology finance, and comprehensive support. At the same time, the zone has multiple industrial parks, forming a carrier and incubation system that consists of "a nursery, an incubator, an accelerator, and an industrial park".

In addition to the high-quality carrier platforms, Nantong High-tech Zone has been actively establishing vigorously a comprehensive life-cycle equity fund support system that spans from enterprise incubation to innovative financing and industrial expansion. It has built a diversified and multi-level science and technology financial investment and financing service chain, including angel investors, guarantees, venture capital, industrial investment, and banking. This supports provides personalized and high-quality financial services for enterprises at different stages of start-up, growth, and maturity.

