Nanosys completes multi-million-dollar expansion for Quantum Dot production

Investment more than doubles commercial production capacity for Nanosys' Quantum Dots to greater than 50 tons annually

Expansion serves the growing global demand in the display industry for the highest performance Heavy Metal Free Quantum Dots at the most competitive price in the world

MILPITAS, California, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanosys announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar investment in the company's Silicon Valley manufacturing facility. The investment more than doubles the commercial production capacity for Nanosys proprietary Quantum Dot materials.

Technicians operate a two-story reactor with over 1,300 liters capacity at Nanosys’ expanded Quantum Dot manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley, California.

Nanosys is the leading supplier of Quantum Dot materials and technology. Quantum Dots are a key component of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) display revolution, enabling a new generation of displays to deliver vivid color, lifelike brightness and incredible power efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing light emitting technologies.

The expansion increases the production capabilities at Nanosys' 60,000 square foot Milpitas, CA plant to more than 50 tons per year of Quantum Dot materials. The additional production capacity will help meet the growing demand for next-generation Heavy Metal Free Quantum Dot displays for televisions, monitors and tablets. Fully audited and qualified by Nanosys major consumer electronics customers in 2018, the facility is currently producing Quantum Dots at mass production levels to meet the needs of customers for display products on retail shelves now.

"The adoption of Quantum Dot displays continues to grow," said Jason Hartlove, CEO of Nanosys. "In 2018, we were rapidly reaching capacity for our existing production lines at 25 tons annually and are happy to make this investment in expansion now in order to continue meeting our customers' demands for the highest quality, lowest cost Quantum Dots."

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technology to the display industry. Nanosys proprietary QDEF® and QDOG™ technologies, key components of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) display revolution, are enabling a new generation of displays utilizing Quantum Dots to deliver vivid color, lifelike brightness and incredible power efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing technologies. As of 2019, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 10 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary Quantum Dot technology.

Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest Quantum Dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 400 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950580/Nanosys_expanded_Quantum_Dot_manufacturing_facility.jpg

Related Links

https://www.nanosysinc.com



SOURCE Nanosys