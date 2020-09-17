Nanofibers Market To Reach USD 3.10 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.6%: Reports and Data

- Market Size – USD 490.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for filtration technology for medical purposes

- The increasing demand in the healthcare sector and the rise in research and development activities will drive the growth of the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nanofibers Market is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nanomaterial technological advances, coupled with high demand for inexpensive raw materials such as polymeric nanofibers in various end-use applications, are expected to drive growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart textiles, filtration, tissue engineering & regeneration, wound healing, drug delivery, and biosensors enabled by nanotechnology is expected to steer nanofibers market penetration in the medical sector in the coming years.

In emerging economies, increasing population and industrialization, coupled with rapid urbanization and stringent environmental regulations applicable to various industries, is likely to drive the demand for the nanofibers market.

The demand for nanofibers is expected to rise globally over the coming years due to the wide range of nanotechnology applications, low raw material costs, a shift toward achieving sustainable, and environment-friendly products. High initial costs and limited technological awareness of these devices, however, hold back market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a direct effect on the development rates of nanofibers, as all the industrial units were disrupted. Besides, the disruptions in existing supply chains forced companies to build new supply chains that are more costly and time-consuming to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the chemical industry. The use of nanofibers in the medical sector is rising, and thus the demand is still high.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The healthcare and biomedical industries are the most significant contributors to the growing global demand for nanofibers.

Due to the rising demand for Nanofibers in the energy generation industry, the energy generation application segment is projected to grow to mitigate maintenance losses.

Applications like delivery of drugs, wound healing, tissue engineering, and textile barriers employ nanofibers services on an extensive scale in the healthcare and biomedical industries. Nanofibers membrane made from biopolymers is widely used as a bioactive material or drug carrier in drug delivery applications.

The growing R&D and high-potential demand for cellulosic nanofibers are likely to give opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

The leading players aim to strengthen their product portfolio through strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-sized enterprises. So an intense rivalry among players is expected in the coming years.

Key participants include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksj, Argonide Corp., Clearbridge NanoMedics, DuPont, Esfil Tehno AS, FibeRio Technology Corp., Irema-Filter GmbH, and Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Nanofibers Market on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Carbon

Polymers

Cellulose

Composite

Metallic

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Force Spinning

Magneto spinning

Rotatory Jet Spinning

Electro Spinning

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Textile

Power

Air and Water

MCE

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Benelux

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

