Nanoemulsion Becoming Hottest New Trend for Billion Dollar CBD Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) is predicting an increased growth in the global nanoemulsion market. Valued at US$6.78 Billion in 2016, it's estimated to rise to $14.91 billion by the end of 2025. Recent industry reports show that the recreational cannabis beverage industry is on the rise, and nanoemulsion-infused beverages are leading to the development of drinkable cannabis products that are both potent and fast acting. Nanoemulsion-based cannabis beverages are, in fact, fast acting and have high bioavailability, meaning the body will absorb a higher amount of the THC or CBD. This is because nanoemulsions, which have been used for many years in other industries such as pharmaceutics and cosmetics, can be absorbed into the body and brought into the brain more quickly without requiring any external oils or fats. Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA).

Drinking beverages using cannabis nanoemulsions is convenient and predictable – you experience a consistent effect on two different days. Similar to alcohol, you feel the effect quickly, starting at around 10 minutes in and maxing out at about 30 minutes, generally lasting a couple of hours, at which point it drops out quickly. These attributes make nanoemulsions useful for pharmaceutical purposes, as it's easier for medical practitioners to know how much to prescribe. Also, users feel the benefits immediately, potentially averting cases of over-usage. Nanoemulsion are able to dissolve large amount of hydrophobics coupled with ability of protecting drugs from processes such as hydrolysis and enzymatic degradation make them ideal carrier. The several advantages of nanoemulsion over conventional emulsion including micro-droplet size of nanoemulsion with higher efficiency as a better carrier. The aforementioned factors are driving growth of the global nanoemulsion market.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Pressure BioSciences Launches New Era in Preparation of Water-Soluble Nanoemulsions, for CBD and Other Valuable Oils, with Opening of UST Demonstration Laboratory - Pressure BioSciences, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, and other industries, today announced the official opening of its new Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") Demonstration Laboratory (the "UST Demo Lab"). The UST Demo Lab is located in the Company's South Easton, Massachusetts facility.

A major purpose of the UST Demo Lab is to showcase the ability of the Company's revolutionary UST Platform to process CBD oil into true, high quality, water-soluble nanoemulsions. It is expected that nanoemulsions of CBD will be more stable, have superior aesthetic quality, and offer higher bioavailability than the standard macro/microemulsions used in most CBD products today (Nanoemulsions, in Handbook of Nanomaterials in Industrial Applications, Ghodake and Patravale, 2018). A second purpose is to invite potential purchasers of the Company's UST-based BaroShear Systems (initial release expected Q4 2020) to evaluate how their CBD and other product formulations work with the Company's revolutionary UST platform.

This Company today released a new short video demonstrating how CBD oil from an independent manufacturer was processed into a clear, water-soluble nanoemulsion using a UST-based, first generation BaroShear system. The video shows the CBD oil and water mixture prior to and after UST processing.

Link to new short video showcasing the UST Demonstration Lab: PBI UST CBD Video 022720

CBD and other cannabinoids are extracted from the hemp plant in an oil form. The water-based biology of human bodies has difficulty accessing and absorbing oily molecules from ingested or topically applied hemp oil drops. According to Jason Ellis, President of Vegas CBD Factory, "My colleagues in the cannabis market are beginning to realize that high quality CBD products will only come by using high quality, water-soluble nanoemulsions of CBD oil, such as those generated from processing CBD Oil with PBI's UST™ platform, which I have observed first-hand in their lab."

Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of PBI's UST Program, said: "We processed samples of CBD oil formulations from several highly interested companies over the past two months, in an effort to optimize the service we announced today. The results speak for themselves: one group (Vegas CBD Factory) ordered six BaroShear K45 systems (for Q4 2020 delivery and installation). We believe several more companies who participated in the early evaluation process are close to giving us their purchase orders. The ability to showcase the UST platform in real life, and see the final product first-hand, has been shown to be vital to our marketing efforts. As has been said in the past: 'build it and they will come'. The opening of the UST Demo Lab is a critical accomplishment in our UST sales and marketing strategy." Read this and more news for Pressure BioSciences at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/

Other recent developments in the cannabis/cbd/hemp industries:

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA) recently announced at the end of January has closed its previously announced strategic investment from an institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds to the company of $100,000,001.

Pursuant to the offering, the significant investor has agreed to purchase 14,044,944 units of the company at a price of $7.12 per unit. Each unit comprises one common share of Aphria and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Aphria. Each warrant will entitle the significant investor to acquire one common share at a price of $9.26 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) recently announced that the Concession 5 Vineyard, located next to its Tweed Farms greenhouses in Niagara-on-the-Lake , will be leased to Niagara College, to be operated by the NC Learning Enterprise Corporation (NCLEC). The College – which is home to the first and only commercial Teaching Winery in Canada , as well the first Commercial Cannabis Production program in the country – is committed to maintaining the vineyard according to environmentally and socially sustainable.

Canopy Growth, known as one of the world's largest diversified cannabis companies, acquired Concession 5 Vineyard in May 2019 and was seeking to partner with an experienced grape grower committed to maintaining the property in a sustainable manner. It found a trusted partner in Niagara College, which has been a leader in wine education for 20 years and has been running a Teaching Winery and vineyards on its recently renamed Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake since 2002.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) the Canadian company defining the future of cannabis worldwide, recently announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

"Despite delivering modest growth in our core medical and consumer business in Q2, we took immediate and deliberate actions to align our Company to current market conditions," said Michael Singer, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Aurora Cannabis. "As announced last week, being a profitable cannabis company for our investors is the singular near-term focus for Aurora and we have begun to implement a business transformation plan where we intend to manage the business with a high degree of fiscal discipline."

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) the largest chain of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers, with currently 26 locations, recently announced that the company has purchased the assets of Healthy Harvest. Healthy Harvest has been in business since 2011 and is the largest hydroponic operation in the Southeast region. With over 15,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and retail space, Healthy Harvest is servicing growers in Florida, Puerto Rico, Caribbean and South America. Healthy Harvest's owners will be staying on as Director of Southeast Region and Director of Latin American Markets.

"The Healthy Harvest acquisition is our 1st in 2020, adding an accretive $12.0 Million in revenue to our Company. Healthy Harvest is the largest hydroponic operation in the Southeast, which strengthens our position in this region and opens the Puerto Rico, Caribbean, and South American markets. Florida is our 10th state and this acquisition positions us well to service the growing number of cultivators in Florida.The management team has been servicing growers of all sizes for almost 10 years and has built a tremendous hydroponic operation in South Florida." - Darren Lampert, CEO.

