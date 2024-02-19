Nakheel and Hypermedia announce exclusive 10-Year DOOH Media Partnership

Abed Bibi, Chief Marketing Officer at Nakheel said "We are delighted to partner with Hypermedia to amplify Nakheel's digital branding across the OOH media space. Their cutting-edge technology combined with the strategic locations of our lifestyle developments, will boost Nakheel's digital connect with our widespread audience by offering data-driven branding. We are confident this partnership will resonate with Dubai's residents and visitors as we move into a seamless digital network that is bound to create compelling and immersive experiences for all".

Habib Wehbi, Chairman and Group CEO of W Group Holding, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this strategic partnership, stating that; "This collaboration with Nakheel is a significant milestone in our journey. We are excited to extend our media network into these vibrant communities, taking the DOOH sector to new heights of engagement and measurement. By leveraging our expertise and employing the latest innovations in digital solutions and smart data measurement tools, we are set to revolutionise the DOOH industry in the country, transforming communities into media destinations for renowned brands."

In accordance with the agreement, Hypermedia will implement a state-of-the-art digital network, elevating Nakheel communities into a world-class media network. This infusion of digital innovation will enhance the prestigious and high-end lifestyle experience synonymous with Nakheel's destinations, encompassing residential, business, and tourism sectors.

Building on the success of Hypermedia's previous milestone achievement in public transportation and other prominent communities, this new venture will redefine the Digital OOH landscape across Dubai. The partnership encompasses renowned destinations such as Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands, and numerous others, totaling over 15,000 hectares and currently providing homes for over 700,000 residents.

In all Nakheel communities, and particularly within Palm Jumeirah, Hypermedia is leading a brand elevation initiative through its DOOH landscape. Positioned strategically within this prestigious locale, Hypermedia will actively attract new luxury segment brands that align with the affluent demographics and unparalleled attractions that characterise Palm Jumeirah as a global landmark and destination.

The digital network to be installed across Palm Jumeirah features various formats meticulously designed and strategically located to enhance the media journey. From digital unipoles at the entrance to large panels along the shoreline and digital signages at the frond entrances, each element has been thoughtfully crafted to elevate the brand experience, creating an immersive and captivating narrative within these prominent communities.

In addition, the agreement also covers the media rights of five large hoardings, providing brands with an infinite impact due to their unmissable large size. Hypermedia's media assets throughout Nakheel will be empowered by cutting-edge data measurement tools, enabling brands to craft data-driven campaigns for maximum impact and optimised return on investment (ROI).

This partnership between Hypermedia and Nakheel marks a transformative chapter in Dubai's media landscape, propelling OOH advertising into a new era of engagement and innovation.

Contact details:

Ghada El-Kari, CMO

Mobile# +971555085381

ghada@wgroup.me

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai's vision. Nakheel's waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai's original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel's master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai's citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM's three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel's expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality's project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental's portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.

About Hypermedia:

As creators of Impact, Hypermedia - subsidiary of W Group Holding - goes beyond boundaries, empowering brands to grow stronger through smart Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and Retail Media Experiences. Our extensive OOH network, the largest in the UAE, seamlessly blends cutting-edge AI technology, strategically positioned media assets, and advanced data measurement tools. Our media presence includes prominent landmarks across the country, such as the dynamic Dubai Metro public transportation network, strategic outdoor locations, retail media environments in renowned malls and hypermarkets, and prestigious destinations and communities.

For more information about Hypermedia, please visit new website: www.hypermedia.ae

Hypermedia Social Media Accounts:

W Group Holding:

W Group is an assertive holding company, aggressively investing in digital Out-of-Home experiences and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions through its subsidiaries Hypermedia and DigitAll. These entities operate in tandem, synergizing their efforts to consistently deliver outstanding, quantifiable results that spearhead the digital media revolution in the region. W Group Holding and its subsidiaries are pioneers, reshaping the digital terrain with a comprehensive strategy that harnesses smart technological solutions, infrastructure monetization, impactful OOH networks, and data-driven analytics to propel brand expansion and foster deeper engagement.

Website: https://wgroup.me

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342485/Hypermedia.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342486/Hypermedia_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342487/Hypermedia_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342488/Hypermedia_4.jpg