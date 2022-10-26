NAG appoints Ian Wilson as Chief Innovation Officer

OXFORD, England, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG) announced the appointment of AI industry leader Ian Wilson as Chief Innovation Officer. Wilson will focus and expand NAG investments, exploiting the company's leadership in numerical computing and technical services to actively explore new market positions.

Ian brings his diverse knowledge of enterprise innovation in deep technology to NAG, having previous served as Global Head of AI at HSBC and driven product innovation at several other leading businesses. He arrives at NAG when the company is embarking on a growth program, and is seeing high demand for its services and products in numerical computing, Mathematical Optimization, High Performance Computing (HPC) and Cloud.

"It's a very exciting time to welcome Ian to the NAG team" said Adrian Tate, CEO. "Mathematics, Optimization and HPC continue to increase in relevance across various fields including AI, where the data volumes, processing times and algorithm demands are all huge. The combination of AI knowledge and Innovation experience that Ian brings to NAG is really powerful."

Wilson brings both technology and significant leadership experience with prior roles as a founder, CEO, and Executive Director in a range of businesses from fast-growing start-ups to major global organisations. His career has spanned USA, Europe, and Asia, and covered various industries from Consumer Entertainment to Financial Services.

"Joining NAG at this pivotal point in its growth journey represents a unique opportunity for me to bring together all the experience of my career to date", said Wilson. "The enhanced Innovation function will exploit NAG's huge reputation and vast technical IP to create significant enterprise value. I am honoured to be trusted with such a transformational responsibility."

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World renowned for the NAG® Library ─ the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available ─ NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU and Asia. For more information, visit nag.com/aboutus.

