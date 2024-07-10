N1 Bet Launches Mega Casino Race with a $270,000 Prize Pool and Cars up for Grabs

WILMSTEAD, Curacao, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N1 Bet, a leading casino and betting brand, has unveiled one of the biggest and unique promotional campaigns in the brand's history – the Mega Casino Race. Players have the chance to win awesome prizes, including a Ford Ranger Raptor, a Tesla Model Y, and more, with a total prize pool of $270,000!

N1 Bet Launches Mega Casino Race

Exclusively available to players from Australia and New Zealand, the Mega Casino Race is live on N1 Bet until July 22nd. The objective for participants is to achieve the highest multiplier while playing casino games. There are two leaderboards with separate prize pools: one for novices eager to join this massive promotion and test their luck, and another for high rollers ready to compete at the elite level for top prizes.

"We're really excited to launch this promotion in Australia and New Zealand. It's a chance for every player to share their achievements, enjoy the gaming experience, and win significant prizes," said a representative of N1 Bet.

The rewards are impressive indeed, featuring top-tier prizes like the Ford Ranger Raptor and Tesla Model Y. Plus, Rolex watches, MacBooks, iPhones, and other coveted items await winners. With 50 prize-winning opportunities in both High Rollers' and Novices' leaderboards, there's plenty of chance for players to come out on top. Details on rules and prizes for the Mega Casino Race can be found here.

About N1 Bet

With a track record of over three years, N1 Bet has established itself as a reliable and trusted name in the casino and betting industry. Player safety is the company's top priority. Operating under a Curacao license, N1 Bet is renowned for delivering high-quality gaming experiences, engaging promotions, rewarding prizes, and round-the-clock customer support. N1 Bet continues to earn positive feedback from global iGaming communities, including Australia and New Zealand.

