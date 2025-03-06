MyGuava and Millwall FC Announce the Launch of the MyGuava Millwall Reward Card

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyGuava, in partnership with Millwall FC, is thrilled to introduce the MyGuava Millwall Reward Card, a card that is designed to enhance the fan experience with exclusive rewards and benefits.

This innovative payment card offers Millwall supporters a unique way to engage with their club while earning valuable perks. Cardholders can enjoy up to 7% cashback on purchases, plus automatic entry into exclusive prize draws.

For the most devoted fans, 900 limited-edition Millwall cards will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, featuring enhanced cashback rates and special access to exclusive club benefits.

"We are excited to bring Millwall fans a unique way to engage with their club while enjoying incredible rewards," says Grant Wyatt, Head of Strategic Partnerships at MyGuava. "Our collaboration with Millwall FC underscores our commitment to enhancing fan experiences through innovative financial products."

"We're excited to launch the bespoke MyGuava Millwall reward card. Not only does the platform provide a host of seamless payment and currency transfer options, but with the addition of cashback and some great Millwall rewards, our fans can now be rewarded for their support wherever they are." - Luke Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer at Millwall FC.

The MyGuava Millwall Reward Card is available in both virtual and physical formats and is fully compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay for seamless and secure transactions. Fans can apply for the card via the MyGuava App and start enjoying the benefits.

About the MyGuava App

The MyGuava App, which is the flagship product of Guavapay, is designed to meet the broad financial needs of users. Users can open accounts in 20 currencies, make seamless local and global payments, and use both virtual and physical debit cards. The app also has significant global reach, with access to 140 countries in more than 90 currencies and there are additional benefits, including discounted gift cards from top brands and tools for enhancing user experience, such as digital skins, spending insights and vaults.

To learn more about the MyGuava Millwall Card Reward scheme, please visit the link below

https://myguava.com/personal/landings/millwall-cobrand-card

About Guavapay

Guavapay is a global fintech company with headquarters in London. The company has built a global financial ecosystem to empower individuals and businesses and give them more control over their financial lives. The All Things Payments App, MyGuava and the B2B platform, MyGuava Business, simplify financial services, making them more accessible and affordable for people who have historically been overlooked.

The MyGuava Application is operated by Guavapay Limited, a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited's ICO registration number is ZA274504.

