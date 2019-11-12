Mycronic Receives Two GLOBAL Technology Awards 2019

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global SMT & Packaging has awarded Mycronic two GLOBAL Technology Awards for being one of the industry's leading innovators. The awards are granted Mycronic's solder paste add-on and repair solution and the process control software SIGMA Link, that both address major needs in the industry.

The GLOBAL Technology Awards are held annually and recognize the very best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries. The winners ceremony was held in connection with the trade show Productronica in Munich, Germany.

Award in the category "Printing equipment"

Mycronic's solder paste add-on and repair solution closes the loop in solder joint quality, achieving zero stencil defects after stencil printing. With combining two innovative products, MY700 Jet Printer and PI 3D SPI, Mycronic has created a breakthrough offering to the SMT industry. It opens new perspectives in terms of quality control of the paste deposition process in a SMT assembly line with high product mix at any production volume.

The jury motivation: "Mycronic's add-on and repair solution addresses a major need in the industry. It is well documented that up to 70% of defects originate from the stencil printer. Of these defects, the majority are missing solder paste. By automatically verifying the paste deposits and replenishing the missing paste with this verification system, the overall reliability and yield of the line will improve."

Award in the category "Process control system"

The SIGMA Link process control software suite helps to achieve new levels of product quality and SMT process reliability, by leveraging Vi TECHNOLOGY's SPI and AOI inspection machines. Its real-time data correlation and analysis deliver a unique and powerful tool to take a close control over the manufacturing process, and thus to visibly increase your First Pass Yield.

The jury motivation: The SIGMA Link software suite takes a holistic approach to monitoring the entire shop floor and monitors any deviations in the process, not only the AOI or SPI data. This, in combination with the ease of programming and easy to follow GUI, were two winning factors.

"We are very proud to receive these two awards, reinforcing Mycronic's position as a leading innovator. Our aim is to keep on creating solutions that will help our customers gain better control of their workflows, closing performance gaps across the entire SMT process. It makes me glad that the jury values our efforts," says Thomas Stetter, Sr VP Assembly Solutions.

Contact at Mycronic:

Thomas Stetter

Sr VP Assembly Solutions

Tel: +46-8-638-52-00

thomas.stetter@mycronic.com

Simon Sandgren

Marketing Director Assembly Solutions

Tel: +46-8-638-52-00

simon.sandgren@mycronic.com



About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

