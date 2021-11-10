Mycronic accelerates inspection programming with new MYPro I series 3D AOI system

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ), the leading global provider of flexible PCB assembly solutions, will showcase its next-generation 3D Automated Optical Inspection system at Productronica in Munich, November 16-19, 2021. The new MYPro I series 3D AOI builds on the success of the industry-leading K series 3D AOI, offering fully redesigned ergonomics as well as powerful new programming tools that further reduce programming time by up to thirty percent.

An industry-leading technology evolves

For nearly a decade, tier-one manufacturers of aerospace, automotive, medical and other high-reliability electronics have benefitted from the K series 3D AOI for its high accuracy, repeatability and flexibility. With an evolving market and technology demand, the platform's advanced algorithms have thereafter been enhanced. The result is the new MYPro I series 3D AOI, a powerful in-line inspection system capable of continually improving product quality and first pass yield for all types of PCBs.

A new generation of advanced AOI

With the introduction of the new MYPro I series, these powerful inspection capabilities are now available to an even wider range of manufacturers. Thanks to a newly designed user interface with intuitive programming guidance and self-optimizing process control algorithms, the I series ensures easy implementation of high-performance 3D AOI for any type of production mix or class, by operators of any experience level.

"The goal in developing the MYPro I series was to bring one of the most powerful 3D AOI technologies on the market within the reach of high-mix EMSs, that need to handle large numbers of NPIs with short production runs", says Jesse Dowd, VP of Global Sales Assembly Solutions High Flex. "As a result, programming and fine tuning must be as simple and fast as possible, so user-friendliness and performance have been the focus of our technological innovations", he adds.

MYWizard interface for 30% faster programming

The new MYWizard user interface, developed specifically for the MYPro I series, integrates two artificial intelligence systems – Auto Match-Maker, an advanced image recognition algorithm that identifies component's characteristics, and a new machine learning algorithm that automatically locates a board's fiducials and a component's polarity, in order to guide operators more rapidly through the programming phase. The result is an up to thirty percent reduction of programming time, compared with previous generations, with less operator experience and training required.

Escape Tracker for automated performance optimization

The I series' new self-monitoring system, Escape Tracker, serves as a real-time performance optimizer for the system's inspection library. Its efficient pattern-recognition algorithm simplifies fine-tuning to virtually eliminate false calls and escapes, regardless of production conditions or programmer skill levels. By automating this critical self-monitoring function, program fine-tuning is made much simpler, faster and more efficient with less need for operator intervention.

"The new I series brings together industry-leading performance and production stability with a highly intuitive user-centric architecture and advanced software automation," says Clemens Jargon, Sr VP Assembly Solutions High Flex. "This not only benefits our traditional high-reliability, mid- to high-volume customers. It also puts the possibility of advanced 3D inspection into the hands of many more manufacturers, no matter how little experience, or how many changeovers a day, they might have."

The new MYPro I series 3D AOI is scheduled to be available first half of 2022. To experience what it has to offer, visit the Mycronic booth, #342, hall A3, at Productronica in Munich, November 16-19, 2021 for a demonstration. For more information contact your Mycronic representative or visit www.mycronic.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Clemens Jargon

Sr VP

Assembly Solutions High Flex

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

clemens.jargon@mycronic.com

Simon Sandgren

Head of Strategy & Marketing

Assembly Solutions High Flex

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

simon.sandgren@mycronic.com

Cathrin Wisén

Director Corporate Communications

Corporate Office

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

cathrin.wisen@mycronic.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-accelerates-inspection-programming-with-new-mypro-i-series-3d-aoi-system,c3450746

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3450746/1493994.pdf Mycronic accelerates inspection programming with new MYPro I series 3D AOI system

SOURCE Mycronic AB