MYCOM OSI rebrands to Mycom to reflect its dynamic and innovative strategy to be the AI and Automation leader in Service Assurance

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), has launched a new brand identity: Mycom. This brand change includes a new logo that reflects its dynamic and innovative strategy to be an AI and Automation leader to support CSPs in delivering high performance networks and services.

With the brand refresh, supported by a new logo, Mycom presents itself as a contemporary software company, reflecting its energetic and creative ethos, and leadership in the innovative telecom assurance space.

This reinforces Mycom's commitment to focus on business outcomes, particularly in AI and automation-driven service assurance to support the business objectives of its customers.

"As we step into 2025 with renewed energy and a strategy based on delivering innovation, we are excited about this significant milestone in our company's evolution to reflect this in our new branding," said Charles Bligh, CEO at Mycom. "The brand transformation reflects our commitment to innovation, agility, and delivering AI-powered automation for CSPs. "We are continuing our investment in innovation, particularly in AI and automation-driven service assurance, and we are excited to bring these solutions to our customers."

We have a significant presence at Mobile World Congress 2025, where Mycom will discuss and demo its latest AI and Automation solutions for CSPs.

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com. Follow Mycom on LinkedIn for its latest innovations and thought leadership on AI and Automation solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628248/Mycom_Logo.jpg