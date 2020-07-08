MyChargeBack Opens SA Office

ABSA Veteran Dawn Minnaar Named as Country Manager

PRETORIA, South Africa, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyChargeBack, the global leader in resolving authorized card-not-present transaction disputes, has announced that it is opening a representative office in South Africa, to be located in Sandton.

Dawn Minnaar, who has been named South Africa Country Manager by MyChargeBack, the international fund recovery firm specialising in complex, card-not-present dispute resolution cases.

"We decided to open a representative office in South Africa due to the steady rise in the number of inquiries we receive from consumers there who have been unable to obtain refunds from merchants from whom they purchased goods and services that were not provided as agreed," explains Michael Cohen, MyChargeBack's Vice President of Operations. "Banks can be hesitant, if not unreceptive, to cardholder requests to raise these types of disputes, making chargebacks difficult to obtain," he notes. "So, rather than continuing to service our South African clients and press their cases with their local banks from our other locations around the world, we felt it would be most effective to interact with them on location."

The new MyChargeBack office will be headed by Dawn Minnaar, who has been named as MyChargeBack's Country Manager for South Africa. Minnaar has over a quarter-century of experience in the field of credit card dispute resolution. She comes to MyChargeBack from the ABSA Group, where she has held a series of senior chargeback-related positions.

"One of Africa's Leading Experts in Visa and Mastercard Rules and Regulations"

"We are delighted to welcome Dawn Minnaar to MyChargeBack," Cohen states. "With a wealth of experience not only in South Africa but also in Ghana, Uganda, the Seychelles, Zambia, and Tanzania, she is one of Africa's leading experts in Visa and Mastercard chargeback rules and regulations," he continues. "She also has wide experience in fraud investigation and identification and bank back office processes, in addition to chargeback issuance and acquisition."

Minnaar was also a principal member of the Chargebacks Sub-Committee that met monthly at the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) to discuss, with all the country's leading banks, topics pertaining to domestic and international chargebacks and disputes. In addition, she is an accredited Level 3 Practitioner for the Active Operations Management (AOM) programme, which enables front-line managers to improve customer service, capacity planning, quality, and service levels.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to establish a local office of a true industry pioneer," Minnaar says. "My message to South Africans burdened with complex dispute resolution cases is that professional chargeback assistance is now available, right here in our own country."

About MyChargeBack

MyChargeBack.com is a global leader in fund recovery services. Working with over 750 banks worldwide, it has retrieved millions of dollars for clients in more than 150 countries. These cases typically involve authorized card-not-present transactions for goods or services that were not delivered as contracted. Founded in 2016, MyChargeBack maintains representative offices on four continents. It is owned and operated by Cactil LLC, a Delaware corporation.

