Myant Hires World-Class Leadership Team to Scale its Revolutionary System For AI-Optimized Living

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myant Corp announced the addition of a world-class team to its executive ranks to advance its vision to extend life through a revolutionary continuous interface developed with its patented advanced materials.

These industry leaders bring unmatched expertise in their respective fields, including AI, quantum computing, material science, computational biology, electrophysiology, bioelectronics and business development. These industry-leading appointments mark a pivotal milestone in Myant's meticulously designed strategy to scale its groundbreaking system which enables humans to transcend biological limitations.

Key appointments include:

Dr. Alán Aspuru-Guzik – Chief Scientific Officer

A globally renowned expert in quantum computing, AI, and materials science, Dr. Alán Aspuru-Guzik joins Myant to spearhead scientific innovation. A professor at the University of Toronto, Dr. Aspuru-Guzik is ranked 3rd in Canada and 192nd globally by the AD Scientific Index. With over $200 million in recent funding from the Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF), he leads the Acceleration Consortium, a global hub for accelerated materials discovery. His pioneering work on self-driving laboratories and molecular discovery is set to revolutionize Myant's advanced materials and textile computing ecosystem.

Dr. Xin Gao – Chief AI Officer

As one of the foremost leaders at the intersection of computer science and biology, Dr. Xin Gao will guide Myant's AI-driven initiatives. Formerly a Fellow at Carnegie Mellon University and now Chair of Computer Science at KAUST, Dr. Gao's groundbreaking research in machine learning, algorithms, and computational biology has yielded significant advancements in health and medical science. His expertise will enhance Myant's ability to integrate AI into its Textile Computing™ technology for predictive, personalized healthcare solutions.

Dr. Yaariv Khaykin – Chief Medical Officer

An esteemed cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Dr. Yaariv Khaykin will lead Myant's medical strategy and clinical development. With advanced training from the University of Toronto and the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Khaykin has authored influential research in cardiac arrhythmia management and serves as the Director of the Newmarket Electrophysiology Research Group. His expertise aligns seamlessly with Myant's vision to integrate real-time, textile-based telemetry into everyday life.

Jim Smith – Sr. Vice President, Business Development

Jim Smith brings over three decades of global business expertise to Myant. With a proven track record of building commercial operations exceeding $500 million in annual revenues and pioneering go-to-market strategies for groundbreaking platforms, Jim's leadership has been instrumental in driving success across diverse industries. At Shell Oil Company, he built and managed multi-billion-dollar supply chains, underscoring his ability to execute at scale.

Tashmia Ismail – Vice President, Growth

A transformative leader in innovation, and a clinical background as a dental surgeon, Tashmia Ismail brings over 20 years of experience spanning healthcare, economic development, and global partnerships. Tashmia has held leadership roles at Mitacs and MaRS and served as CEO of YES, South Africa's largest private-sector employment initiative. Ismail has raised capital for innovation hubs, scaled ed-tech platforms, and created over 70,000 jobs worldwide. Her expertise in behavioral insights and growth strategy will drive Myant's global expansion and innovation agenda.

Vincent Martinez – Vice President, Sales

Vincent Martinez brings a deep understanding of bioelectronics and entrepreneurial expertise to Myant. As the CEO and co-founder of Nanoleq, Martinez successfully led the company from its inception in 2017 through full tech stack industrialization. Under his leadership, Nanoleq raised CHF 20 million through venture capital and grants, culminating in its acquisition by Myant in 2024. Martinez holds a PhD in bioelectronics from ETH Zurich and has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the ETH Pioneer Fellowship and the De Vigier Award, celebrating his contributions to innovation and technology in Switzerland. His vision and experience will be instrumental in advancing Myant's revenue generation.

A Bold Vision for the Future

"Our mission is to allow everyone to live longer by engaging with a continuous interface engineered to accelerate human evolution," said Tony Chahine, CEO of Myant Corp. "The inclusion of these world-class leaders reflects the growing confidence of the global scientific community in Myant's mission, vision, and capacity to deliver the new standard for human connectivity."

About Myant Corp

Myant exists to enable and augment quality living for all. We leverage advancements in AI, medicine and advanced materials to bring health, safety, connection and peace of mind through every stage of life.

Myant is leading a new era of evolution where AI guardians enhance human capabilities through textile interfaces that function like a connected second skin. This second skin – made possible by groundbreaking advanced materials – blends naturally into our everyday lives, setting a new standard for seamless interaction with the digital world.

From birth to elderhood, AI guardians enrich our daily experience, advance our well-being, ensure our safety, redefine how we connect to society, and enable universal access to the best possible care at every moment.

In 2024, ⁠⁠Myant launched with significant growth into the EU and brought on world renowned AI Scientist Dr. Xin Gao as its Chief AI Officer.

For more information, visit www.myant.ca.

Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025

From 7-10 January 2025, Myant will be at Booth #53617 at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169, USA.

Media Contact

Charles Andreo

info@myant.ca

Media Kit

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569573/Myant_Logo.jpg