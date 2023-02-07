Myanmar Logistics Market is expected to get double to USD ~8 Bn between by 2027F owning to Logistics Development Vision 2030, Increasing inflow of investment and Government Initiatives: Ken Research

07 Feb, 2023, 11:35 GMT
GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myanmar Logistics Market is in the growing stage, being driven by logistics Development Vision 2030, Increasing inflow of investment and Government Initiatives. There are several players in the Malaysia auto finance market some of which Nippon Express, Kospa, Daizen, Scan Global Logistics, Sea Lion, Yusen Logistics etc.
- Government initiated Vision 2030 to create an efficient, competitive and environmentally friendly logistics system in accordance with regional and international perspectives which will boost the Myanmar Logistics Industry.
- E-Commerce market is a booming sector in Myanmar as the number of internet users has increased, with the penetration rate of more than ~50%, Myanmar will see a tremendous growth in e-commerce platforms and Facebook online shopping channels in the coming years which will also lead to growth in Logistic Industry.
- Development of six logistics corridors, including major transport and cargo systems, such as roads and rivers linking to border gates and ports will stimulate economic growth of the country.
Logistics Development Vision 2030: The aim is to create an efficient, competitive and environmentally friendly logistics system in accordance with regional and international perspectives such as Logistics Corridor Development Strategy. Under this strategy, investments will be concentrated within six logistics corridors, including major transport and cargo systems, such as roads and rivers linking to border gates and ports. Other than that, Development of National Single Window (NSW) will establish an e-custom system in order to ease the complicated trading procedures.
Government Support: The government has invested in a stream of construction projects including the Myanmar-Thailand Friendship Bridge, Yangon-Mandalay Rail Line, Yangon-Thanlyin Bridge, etc. This will make parcels delivery faster than before due to the improved condition of logistics infrastructure. Furthermore, setting up new economic zones such as Myeik Special Economic Zone, Muse Central Economic Zone and Sittwe SEZ will also boost the trade among the neighboring countries and hence improve Myanmar's Logistics industry.
Increasing inflow of Investments: The Ministry of Construction plans to coordinate billions of dollar investment in order to build major highways and expressways before 2030. Adani Group will invest USD 290 million to build and run a container terminal along the Yangon River in collaboration with Myanmar Government.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Myanmar Logistics Industry Outlook to FY'27F - Driven by Foreign Infrastructural Investments and Government Support but held back by Covid and unstable political conditions in Myanmar" by Ken Research observed that Myanmar Logistics market is in the growing phase. The Logistics Development Vision 2030, Increasing inflow on investment and some government Initiatives will lead to Myanmar Logistics market growth. It is expected that Myanmar Logistics market will grow at a CAGR of ~12.6% for the 2022-2027F forecasted period.
Key Segments Covered:-
Myanmar Logistics Market
- Myanmar Freight Market
- Myanmar Warehousing Market
- Myanmar Express and E-Commerce Market
Myanmar Freight Market
By End-Users (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- · Food and Beverages
- · Industrial & Construction
- · Retail (Garment, Cosmetics)
- Automotive & Engineering
- Others (include telecom, Horticulture)
By Domestic/International (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Domestic
- International
By type of Mode (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Sea
- Road
- Air
- Rail
By 3PL/Integrated (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- 3PL
- Integrated
By Type of Fleet (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Small Fleet Operators
- Medium Fleet Operator
- Large Fleet Operators
To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report
Myanmar Warehousing Market
By Warehouse Space (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Tech Enabled Warehouse Space
- Non-Tech Warehouse Space
By Warehouse Space (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Organized Warehouse Space
- Unorganized Warehouse Space
By Warehouse Space (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Racked Warehouse Space
- Unracked Warehouse Space
By Business Model (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Industrial / Retail
- ICD/ CFS
- Cold Storage
By Area (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Closed
- Open
By 3PL/Integrated (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- 3PL
- Integrated
By End-Users (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Food and Beverages
- Industrial & Construction
- Retail (Garment, Cosmetics)
- Automotive & Engineering
- Others (include telecom, Horticulture)
By Region (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Yangon
- Mandalay
- Bago
Myanmar Express and E-Commerce Market
By Domestic/International (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Domestic
- International
Visit this Link :- Request for custom report
By Business Model (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
By Type of Shipment (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F
- Same Day
- Next Day
- Two Days
- More than 2 Days
Key Target Audience:-
- E-commerce Companies
- Third-Party Logistic Providers
- Potential Market Entrants
- Freight Forwarding Companies
- Warehousing Companies
- Cold Storage Companies
- Industry Associations
- Consulting Agencies
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2018-2021
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2022 – 2027F
Companies Covered:-
Freight and Warehousing Players
- Phee Group
- Sea Lion
- Schenker
- Great Alpha Logistics
- DIL
- KTN Transportation
- Indo Trans Logistics
- Elan Logistics
- Gandamar Shwe Pyi
- Advantis
- Kospa
- CEA Project Logistics
- CJ Logistics
- DAMCO
- Kuehne+Nagel
- N-Box Shipping
- Premium worldwide
- Yusen Logistics
- Fujitrans Logistics
- CEVA Logistics
- Nordic group
- Radius Myanmar Services
- Daizen
- CJI Logistics
- RG Logistics
- Rhenus Logistics
- Kerry Logistics
- MTTM Logistics
- PSM international
- Nippon Express
CEP Players
- EMS and Myanmar Post
- SBS Express
- Royal Express
- Magnate Group Logistics
- Nippon Express
- United Courier Services
- Ninja Van
- Bee Express
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Logistics Infrastructure in Myanmar: (Airports, Seaports, Rail Network and Road)
- Trends and Developments in Logistics Industry in Myanmar
- SWOT Analysis
- Government Initiatives in the Myanmar Logistics Industry
- Issues & Challenges in Myanmar Logistics Market
- Impact of Covid-19 & Military Coup in Myanmar
- Myanmar Logistics Market Size
- Myanmar Freight Market Market
- Value Chain Analysis of Freight Market
- Issues Affecting Operational Efficiency in Freight Market
- Myanmar Freight Market
- Myanmar Freight Market Segmentation
- Major Challenges which have led to the rise of Digital Freight Platforms
- Myanmar Warehousing Market
- Industry Life Cycle of Myanmar Warehousing Market
- Issues & Challenges in Myanmar Warehousing Market
- Myanmar Warehousing Market Size
- Myanmar Warehousing Market Segmentations
- Technological Innovations in Warehousing Industry
- Myanmar Express and E-Commerce Market
- Myanmar Express and E-Commerce Market Segmentation
- Cross Comparison between Major Logistics Companies (Est. Year, Head office, Services, Industries Catered, Revenue FY'22, Employees, type of Fleet, Clients, no of Warehouses, Occupancy rate, type of Warehouses.)
- Cross Comparison between Major CEP Companies (Est. Year, Head office, annual shipment delivered, domestic & international split, employees, fleet size, clients, no of warehouses, shipment split, key technologies, future strategies.)
- Analyst Recommendation
For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-
Related Reports By Ken Research:-
USA Logistics Industry Outlook to 2026: "Driven by Government support, E-commerce demand and infrastructure investment in the country
The market size on the basis of revenue is expected to grow tremendously from 2021 to 2026. The escalating demand for retail logistics across the U.S. due to the pandemic is expected to propel market growth in the forthcoming years. A retail logistics company provides services, including inventory management, packaging, cross-docking, and door-to-door delivery. The rapid growth of the global e-commerce sector and the development of new technologies drive the demand for logistics services. The end-use industries and manufacturers generally lack the internal control needed for addressing logistics issues. Such factors have provided a boost to the growth of the logistics industry.
Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and Rising demand for Cold Storage Space
The Australian logistics and warehousing industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2025. The freight forwarding market will continue to dominate the Australia logistics and warehousing industry. The government has launched various programs in order to develop the infrastructure of the country hence facilitating the logistics market growth in the future years. The rising retail and FMCG industry of the country will accelerate the demand for warehouse storage and transportation & logistics facility. The industry will move towards digital growth with the introduction of cloud logistics, drone facilities, automation, and more.
Pakistan Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented by Type of End Users (F&B, Industrial & Construction, And Others), Type of Warehousing Space (Tech/ Non-Tech, Organized/ Unorganized, And Racked/ Unracked)
The Pakistan Logistics Market is projected to show a significant growth, to contribute ~ Bn by 2027F with increase in demand, and government initiatives. The growth rate of total fleet size is anticipated to increase over the period with surge in working class population along with government incentives and policies.
Follow Us –
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Ken Research
Share this article