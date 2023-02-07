Myanmar Logistics Market is expected to get double to USD ~8 Bn between by 2027F owning to Logistics Development Vision 2030, Increasing inflow of investment and Government Initiatives: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myanmar Logistics Market is in the growing stage, being driven by logistics Development Vision 2030, Increasing inflow of investment and Government Initiatives. There are several players in the Malaysia auto finance market some of which Nippon Express, Kospa, Daizen, Scan Global Logistics, Sea Lion, Yusen Logistics etc.

Government initiated Vision 2030 to create an efficient, competitive and environmentally friendly logistics system in accordance with regional and international perspectives which will boost the Myanmar Logistics Industry.

E-Commerce market is a booming sector in Myanmar as the number of internet users has increased, with the penetration rate of more than ~50%, Myanmar will see a tremendous growth in e-commerce platforms and Facebook online shopping channels in the coming years which will also lead to growth in Logistic Industry.

Development of six logistics corridors, including major transport and cargo systems, such as roads and rivers linking to border gates and ports will stimulate economic growth of the country.

Logistics Development Vision 2030: The aim is to create an efficient, competitive and environmentally friendly logistics system in accordance with regional and international perspectives such as Logistics Corridor Development Strategy. Under this strategy, investments will be concentrated within six logistics corridors, including major transport and cargo systems, such as roads and rivers linking to border gates and ports. Other than that, Development of National Single Window (NSW) will establish an e-custom system in order to ease the complicated trading procedures.

Government Support: The government has invested in a stream of construction projects including the Myanmar-Thailand Friendship Bridge, Yangon-Mandalay Rail Line, Yangon-Thanlyin Bridge, etc. This will make parcels delivery faster than before due to the improved condition of logistics infrastructure. Furthermore, setting up new economic zones such as Myeik Special Economic Zone, Muse Central Economic Zone and Sittwe SEZ will also boost the trade among the neighboring countries and hence improve Myanmar's Logistics industry.

Increasing inflow of Investments: The Ministry of Construction plans to coordinate billions of dollar investment in order to build major highways and expressways before 2030. Adani Group will invest USD 290 million to build and run a container terminal along the Yangon River in collaboration with Myanmar Government.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Myanmar Logistics Industry Outlook to FY'27F - Driven by Foreign Infrastructural Investments and Government Support but held back by Covid and unstable political conditions in Myanmar" by Ken Research observed that Myanmar Logistics market is in the growing phase. The Logistics Development Vision 2030, Increasing inflow on investment and some government Initiatives will lead to Myanmar Logistics market growth. It is expected that Myanmar Logistics market will grow at a CAGR of ~12.6% for the 2022-2027F forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-

Myanmar Logistics Market

Myanmar Freight Market

Myanmar Warehousing Market

Myanmar Express and E-Commerce Market

Myanmar Freight Market

By End-Users (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

· Food and Beverages

· Industrial & Construction

· Retail (Garment, Cosmetics)

Automotive & Engineering

Others (include telecom, Horticulture)

By Domestic/International (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Domestic

International

By type of Mode (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Sea

Road

Air

Rail

By 3PL/Integrated (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

3PL

Integrated

By Type of Fleet (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Small Fleet Operators

Medium Fleet Operator

Large Fleet Operators

Myanmar Warehousing Market

By Warehouse Space (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Tech Enabled Warehouse Space

Non-Tech Warehouse Space

By Warehouse Space (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Organized Warehouse Space

Unorganized Warehouse Space

By Warehouse Space (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Racked Warehouse Space

Unracked Warehouse Space

By Business Model (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Industrial / Retail

ICD/ CFS

Cold Storage

By Area (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Closed

Open

By 3PL/Integrated (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

3PL

Integrated

By End-Users (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Food and Beverages

Industrial & Construction

Retail (Garment, Cosmetics)

Automotive & Engineering

Others (include telecom, Horticulture)

By Region (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Yangon

Mandalay

Bago

Myanmar Express and E-Commerce Market

By Domestic/International (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Domestic

International

By Business Model (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

B2B

B2C

C2C

By Type of Shipment (by Revenue), 2022P & 2027F

Same Day

Next Day

Two Days

More than 2 Days

Key Target Audience:-

E-commerce Companies

Third-Party Logistic Providers

Potential Market Entrants

Freight Forwarding Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Storage Companies

Industry Associations

Consulting Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2018-2021

2018-2021 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022 – 2027F

Companies Covered:-

Freight and Warehousing Players

Phee Group

Sea Lion

Schenker

Great Alpha Logistics

DIL

KTN Transportation

Indo Trans Logistics

Elan Logistics

Gandamar Shwe Pyi

Advantis

Kospa

CEA Project Logistics

CJ Logistics

DAMCO

Kuehne+Nagel

N-Box Shipping

Premium worldwide

Yusen Logistics

Fujitrans Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Nordic group

Radius Myanmar Services

Daizen

CJI Logistics

RG Logistics

Rhenus Logistics

Kerry Logistics

MTTM Logistics

PSM international

Nippon Express

CEP Players

EMS and Myanmar Post

SBS Express

Royal Express

Magnate Group Logistics

Nippon Express

United Courier Services

Ninja Van

Bee Express

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Logistics Infrastructure in Myanmar : (Airports, Seaports, Rail Network and Road)

: (Airports, Seaports, Rail Network and Road) Trends and Developments in Logistics Industry in Myanmar

SWOT Analysis

Government Initiatives in the Myanmar Logistics Industry

Issues & Challenges in Myanmar Logistics Market

Logistics Market Impact of Covid-19 & Military Coup in Myanmar

Myanmar Logistics Market Size

Logistics Market Size Myanmar Freight Market Market

Value Chain Analysis of Freight Market

Issues Affecting Operational Efficiency in Freight Market

Myanmar Freight Market

Myanmar Freight Market Segmentation

Major Challenges which have led to the rise of Digital Freight Platforms

Myanmar Warehousing Market

Industry Life Cycle of Myanmar Warehousing Market

Issues & Challenges in Myanmar Warehousing Market

Warehousing Market Myanmar Warehousing Market Size

Myanmar Warehousing Market Segmentations

Technological Innovations in Warehousing Industry

Myanmar Express and E-Commerce Market

Myanmar Express and E-Commerce Market Segmentation

Cross Comparison between Major Logistics Companies (Est. Year, Head office, Services, Industries Catered, Revenue FY'22, Employees, type of Fleet, Clients, no of Warehouses, Occupancy rate, type of Warehouses.)

Cross Comparison between Major CEP Companies (Est. Year, Head office, annual shipment delivered, domestic & international split, employees, fleet size, clients, no of warehouses, shipment split, key technologies, future strategies.)

Analyst Recommendation

