MYALIXIR: Supplement Brand Helping Keep You and the Earth in Good Shape

As stated on MYALIXIR ® website, the brand is passionately committed to doing things the right way and creating a culture that provides value first whilst outperforming expectations. This isn't just a mission statement. The products on sale at MYALIXIR ® feature recyclable and plastic free primary packaging, there are vegan and vegetarian suitable options, and they're all made in the UK inside BRC approved facilities.

MYALIXIR®'s impact on the planet goes beyond their website. The brand is also involved in many ongoing innovative projects which is currently driving interest with the venture capital community. They have also pledged a commitment to the community through various charity initiatives.

The MYALIXIR® website is home to a wide assortment of health food supplements. Some of the most popular products available in the store include:

Organic Turmeric, Ginger and Black Pepper – a 100% organic product formulated to maintain flexible joints, keep skin healthy, and support a healthy liver.

Vegan Omega 3 – a unique recipe designed to offer high-quality algae oil that can support your vision, brain function, and blood pressure.

Daily Immune Support – a combination of botanicals, vitamins, and minerals that work collaboratively to maintain resistance to allergies, facilitate fat digestion, and reduce fatigue.

Daily Bioculture Complex – this vegan-friendly product made in a Good Manufacturing Practice approved facility helps support your digestive system.

Daily Vitamin D3 – a distinctive formula that aims to improve teeth, muscle support, and strengthen immunity.

These popular products, as well as the rest of the items available in the MYALIXIR® store, are all made in the UK. They are created from high-quality products and designed to provide customers with the best health outcomes. Besides featuring vegan and vegetarian suitable ingredients, all of the products on the MYALIXIR® website are produced in a Brand Reputation Compliance (BRC) approved facility, which is a globally recognised UK trade organisation.

The MYALIXIR® range of products can be found at myalixir.co.uk. For more information on the high-quality ingredients, vegan and vegetarian-friendly details, or recyclable plastic free containers, you can get in touch with the founders at info@myalixir.co.uk. You can also use this address to get in touch about interviews or for quotes about the health food supplement brand.

About MYALIXIR Supplements

MYALIXIR® (MY ALIXIR LIMITED) supplements is a vegan focused supplement brand based in the UK. They offer unique formulas produced with the highest quality ingredient and manufactured in UK with 99% plastic free primary package. Their purpose is to create a proactive approach to health through food supplements whilst considering animal welfare and environmental impact.

