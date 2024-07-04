My Talking Hank: Islands Sets Sail With a $20,000 Giveaway

LONDON, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Talking Hank: Islands has officially launched, marking a brand new era for fans of the Talking Tom & Friends universe! The game seamlessly blends the classic charm of virtual pet caretaking with the thrill of island exploration. Players who download it during its first 14 days receive an exclusive Dino outfit. What's more, there's a chance to win a share of the $20,000 prize pool!

Unforgettable Island Adventures Await!

My Talking Hank: Islands Sets Sail

For the first time in the Talking Tom & Friends universe, players can walk freely around the game world, discovering secret spots and interacting with wildlife at their own pace. Throughout this vibrant and engaging environment, players will discover hidden secrets, unique collectibles, and take on various fun challenges. And this is only the first island. Soon, players will be able to travel with Hank to other islands. The adventure never ends.

Play and Bond with New Animal Friends

As players explore the island, they'll make friends with five different animals: lion, turtle, elephant, dolphin, and monkey. Players can play water polo with the dolphin, wash the elephant, help the turtle clean the beach, and even give a seriously pampered lion a makeover at his very own hair salon (talk about the mane attraction!). Through these unique mini-games and activities, players can bond with each of their five new animal friends, creating unforgettable island memories.

Revamp Hank's Treehouse: Shower Him with Love in Style!

Players can decorate and customize Hank's Tree House with a variety of fun decorations, making it the perfect island getaway for their furry friend. The Tree House includes new mini games and features like an ice cream machine to enhance those summer vibes. And if players download within the first two weeks, they can equip Hank with a FREE Dino outfit.

Hank's Big Giveaway: Win Your Share of the $20,000 Prize Pool!

To celebrate the launch and join the island fun, embark on a special treasure hunt across Talking Tom & Friends social media platforms (Facebook , Instagram , and Tik Tok)! You could be one of 10 lucky winners to share a massive $20,000 prize pool! The giveaway runs from July 4, 2024 (09:00 EDT) until August 3, 2024 (17:00 EDT). Check out the official rules and eligibility criteria HERE.

Don't miss out! Download My Talking Hank: Islands today and join Hank for endless exciting adventures.

ABOUT MY TALKING HANK: ISLANDS: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Hank: Islands invites players to embark on an exciting island adventure. Join Talking Hank on a journey of exploration as he discovers an island filled with fun and surprises. Take care of Hank in his Tree House, explore the island's interactive map, and meet adorable animal companions. My Talking Hank: Islands offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Find more information HERE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454303/My_Talking_Hank.jpg