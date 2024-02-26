MWC 2024: UCLOUDLINK Showcases Innovative Solutions for Better Connection, Empowering Better Life

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the highly anticipated Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) held from February 26-29, UCLOUDLINK (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, unveiled a suite of solutions that redefine industry benchmarks for connectivity and innovation. The showcase underscores UCLOUDLINK's dedication to its inspiring new vision - Better Connection Empowers Better Life.

Leading the forefront in portable Wi-Fi terminals, UCLOUDLINK has consistently innovated with its unique cloud SIM technology, facilitating connections across more than 200 countries and regions with over 350 mobile operators from 3G, 4G to 5G. This year, UCLOUDLINK achieved a significant milestone by introducing a groundbreaking business-grade dual broadband CPE solution.

During MWC 2024, at Booth #6C73 in Hall 6 of Fira Gran Via Barcelona, UCLOUDLINK presented this dynamic backup solution that keeps the network strong even when the fiber-optic line fails or gets disrupted to a global audience, highlighting one of its mobile broadband products, the GuardFlex Pro, the world's most reliable dual-broadband CPE router. The GuardFlex Pro supports local fixed networks as well as multiple mobile networks from all major operators. It features intelligent network selection with manageable operation. The router provides both cold and hot backup options with seamless switching. Additionally, it supports both serial and parallel networking configurations, making it straightforward to set up.

The Numen Air, a leading 5G portable Wi-Fi terminal, was also exhibited during the four-day event. It is the world's first full-speed 5G network coverage and specifically designed for business users. It delivers seamless 5G experiences across 55 countries and regions, featuring intelligent network selection and automatic switching among multiple local mobile operators. Moreover, its global coverage spans more than 200 countries and regions.

The exhibition also featured KeyConnect, the world's lightest portable 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. It ensures continuous operation for 4 hours, intelligently conserving power for up to 8 hours of usage, with GPS positioning for convenient travel assistance. Furthermore, it supports coverage in more than 200 countries and regions and networks from over 350 operators.

In addition to the Mobile Broadband Solution, UCLOUDLINK also introduced its three other product lines to the attendees, including All SIM Solution, GlocalMe Life, and IoT Solutions.

"We are proud to stand at the forefront of connectivity solutions, offering the market and end-users unparalleled access through our unique and breakthrough solutions. With the support of our 2,100 global partners, we are ready to expand our market presence with our four main product lines," said Chaohui Chen, CEO of UCLOUDLINK.

Among the four main product lines, the All SIM Solution is expected to be a game-changer in mobile connectivity. "All SIM" is a solution that UCLOUDLINK newly launched during MWC 2024. This innovative approach transforms traditional SIM solutions by using unique technology to provide an "All SIM" service, which eliminates the limitations imposed by carrier restrictions.

The IoT Solution facilitates seamless IoT connectivity, eliminating the need for hardware redesign or redevelopment. Leveraging both proprietary and third-party smart modules compatible with mainstream chipset platform, it can be seamlessly deployed through software pre-installation, empowering terminals with instant network access to local carriers worldwide.

These solutions are all underpinned by UCLOUDLINK's fundamental goal - Better Connection Empowers Better Life. UCLOUDLINK aims to enable everyone to enjoy a more intelligent and convenient life through its reliable and high-quality data connections.

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds, and competitive pricing.

