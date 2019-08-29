MVA Entertainment: Music Artist ALYA on Billboard Magazine for her new single release "American Beauty"

The song's concept brings our country's beauty to light by focusing on the melting pot of unique immigrant female characteristics that makes America beautiful. ALYA has put together a series of photos featuring handmade flower crowns from seven continents and one woman with painted multicolored skin, to show how gorgeous female uniqueness can be when we stay away from politics.

ALYA's classically trained voice inspires and moves emotions in the single. Paving the way to her upcoming album release this January.

American Beauty promises soulful introspection with both the elite level of production and her angelic tone.

"The ethereal spirit of ALYA's music stems from a creative essence that flows in and through each of the art forms she has mastered," said Bill Schnee.

"We are naturally unique, equally beautiful. American Beauty for me is far beyond any standard or cliche. It is the beauty and hospitality of a country, it is the beauty of the uniqueness in each of us, it is happiness and love," said ALYA.

