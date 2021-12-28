Muslim-Friendly Malaysia Showcases Healthcare Excellence at Expo 2020 Dubai

Unveiling first Hepatitis C treatment solution with cure rate of 97% in Malaysia

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare, will be showcasing its excellence in healthcare service delivery and providing seamless healthcare journey experiences during Week 14 of Expo 2020 Dubai. From 2nd - 8th January 2022, expo participants can visit the Malaysia Pavilion to discover Malaysia's strengths as the Fertility and Cardiology Hub of Asia, Cancer Care Centre of Excellence and Hepatitis C Treatment Hub of Asia, showcased by participating leading private healthcare institutions, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara and TMC Fertility and Women's Specialist Centre as well as Pharmaniaga, Malaysia's largest pharmaceutical company.

During the 5 days, networking opportunities will be available, with Malaysia Healthcare leaders present from various segments of the healthcare travel value chain, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, facilitators, technology solution providers and policy makers. Participants can also discover and build collaborative opportunities with Malaysian digital start-ups which will be showcased during the Digital Health Investment Dialogue.

Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, Mohd Daud Mohd Arif commented, "We are looking forward to showcasing Malaysia's healthcare offerings which are of world-class quality, easy accessibility and competitive affordability during Expo 2020 Dubai. As a leading global healthcare destination, Malaysia is committed to accommodate and adapt to the ever-changing healthcare traveller needs, allowing them peace of mind as they receive their treatment in a safe and trusted destination."

For more information click here. For media registration, please email vanessa.tan@mhtc.org.my.

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country's healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia's healthcare travel industry under the brand "Malaysia Healthcare" with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.

