Mushroom Market Size Worth $100.1 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.8% CAGR, (Strategic Investment Plans | Business Opportunities | SWOT Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Mushroom industry accrued earnings nearly about US$ 50.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain revenue of about US$ 100.1 billion by 2028, is slated to record highest gains of nearly 9.8% in timescale from 2022 to 2028. Moreover, expansion of mushroom industry over ensuing years owing to its high nutritional contents such as vitamin D, ergothioneine, selenium, and glutathione. In addition to this, need for preventing chronic disorders including dementia, cancer, and heart disorders will crop up expansion of mushroom market. Rise in cultivation of mushrooms across the globe owing to its beneficial features will boost market trends. Furthermore, spectrum of applications of non-edible mushrooms in pharmaceutical & nutraceutical sectors will push growth of mushroom market. With humungous use of mushroom as protein and mineral rich alternative to meat, the market for mushroom market is likely to gain traction in years to come.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Mushroom Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Mushroom Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.8% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Mushroom Market was valued approximately USD 50.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 100.1 Billion by 2028.

APAC in forecasting years can be attributed to rise in disposable income of population in countries such as China.

. Presence of reputed manufacturers in region will culminate into humungous regional market expansion over upcoming years.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Mushroom Market - By Product (Button, Shiitake, And Oyster), By Form (Fresh And Processed), By Category (Fresh Mushroom, Dried Mushroom, Canned Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket And Hypermarket), And By Application (Food, Cosmetics, And Pharmaceuticals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Mushroom Market: Overview

Escalating awareness pertaining to intake of functional diet has produced boom in new era. Mushroom, being a functional constituent of diet, is widely consumed owing to its medicinal & nutritional property. Mushrooms belong to ascomycetes and have anti-oxidant & anti-microbial features. Reportedly, the product is rich source of immune-modulating & anti-cancer agents. They possess health-promoting features and are high source of new pharmaceuticals. Mushrooms find slew of applications in healthcare sector for treatment of skin disorders and AIDS. In addition to this, Mushrooms are anti-allergic and can be used as anti-choresterol, anti-cancer, and anti-tumor agents.

These products have high proportion of carbohydrates, xylans, like chitin, beta & alpha glucans, galactans, hemicellulose, and mannans. This has prompted their use as probiotics. It confers benefit to hosts through inhibition of exogenous pathogens.

Industry Dynamics:

Mushroom Market: Growth Dynamics

A prominent increment in fresh mushroom demand

Rise in trend of consuming vegan diet across globe has become a key growth factor of mushroom market. High nutritional contents found in mushrooms have made their use popular in diet. Furthermore, ability of mushroom to reduce oxidative stress and need for minimizing risk of chronic diseases will open new growth avenues for mushroom industry. In addition to this, mushroom is a major source of myochemical and can boost defense mechanism of population. This will prop up use and penetration of product in diet, thereby driving market trends.

Moreover, surge in health awareness will pave a way for expansion of mushroom market. Apart from this, rise in funding of commercial cultivation activities will steer progression of mushroom industry. A prominent increment in fresh mushroom demand owing to growing preference for organic diet has culminated into rapid expansion of mushroom market.

List of Key Players of Mushroom Market:

OKECHAMP S.A.

Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

Prime Fresh Ltd.

Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd

Agro Dutch Industries Limited

Scelta Mushrooms BV

Bonduelle

Modern Mushroom Farms

Hughes Mushroom

Banken Champignons BV

Kulkarni Farm Fresh Private Limited.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 50.4 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 100.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.8% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered OKECHAMP S.A., Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Prime Fresh Ltd., Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd, Agro Dutch Industries Limited, Scelta Mushrooms BV, Bonduelle, Modern Mushroom Farms, Hughes Mushroom, Banken Champignons BV, and Kulkarni Farm Fresh Private Limited. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/266

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Market To Experience Lucrative Surge Over Forecasting Years

Expansion of mushroom market in APAC in forecasting years can be attributed to rise in disposable income of population in countries such as China. Apart from this, surging intake of mushroom in Asia nations such as India and Japan will open new vistas of growth in region over forecasting timespan. Additionally, acceptance of new methods of mushroom cultivation in sub-continent will enlarge scope of industry in forthcoming years. Presence of reputed manufacturers in region will culminate into humungous regional market expansion over upcoming years.

Global Mushroom Market is segmented as follows:

Mushroom Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Button

Shiitake

Oyster

Mushroom Market: By Form Outlook (2022-2028)

Fresh

Processed

Mushroom Market: By Category Outlook (2022-2028)

Fresh Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Frozen Mushroom

Others

Mushroom Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Mushroom Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Mushroom Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

