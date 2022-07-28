Museum of Illusions® Announces Plans for Continued European Expansion Following New Museum Opening in Brussels

Upon reaching a record total of 37 locations open around the world, global brand sets sights on multiple major western European cities for continued international growth

ZAGREB, Croatia, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions® , originator of illusions "edutainment" museums, recently unveiled a new museum in Brussels, championing expansion in the museum chain sector abroad and kicking off a string of European development milestones projected to occur in the coming months.

The new museum – located at Rue du Fossé aux Loups 18, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium – came shortly after the Budapest museum opened in December 2021 and the Philadelphia museum opened in March 2022. Brussels is home to the global brand's 37th museum as it continues to grow its international presence toward an ultimate goal of 100 locations open by the close of 2026. Next up on the brand's European expansion efforts is a new museum set to open next month in Rome, Italy. The brand also has agreements in the pipeline to bring new museums to other major European cities including some in the UK.

"We're excited to continue our groundbreaking expansion around the world. Museum of Illusions is the original pioneer and global leader in the "edutainment" space and is making tremendous strides towards achieving our international growth goals," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "Opening our 37th museum is an exciting opportunity to bring education and entertainment to another city in a creative and unconventional way, and we hope to continue providing this unique and innovative experience in various markets around the world as we set our sights on growth."

Museum of Illusions has expanded its global footprint to other world destinations such as New York, Paris and Dubai and is eager to bring an exciting and original spin to entertainment and art to even more cities. Beyond European expansion, the global brand has its sights set on markets in the United States. The brand's rapid expansion across the globe has U.S. based locations slated to open new Museum of Illusions in the immediate future in Washington, DC, Phoenix, Arizona, Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia and more.

As expansion continues, more and more communities will have an opportunity to experience the museum's mind-bending optical illusions, holograms, brain-teasing exhibits and interactive illusion rooms for which the brand is renowned, for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

For more information about the Museum of Illusions and its franchise opportunities, visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com .

About Metamorfoza d.o.o.

Metamorfoza d.o.o. is a company that develops and franchises museums across the world. The Croatia-based company's primary goal is to provide memorable and exciting educational opportunities while evolving its approach to creativity, art, and entertainment.

The Museum of Illusions is a global leader in "edutainment", with 37 locations in 25 countries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding by providing unique educational, visual, and entertaining experiences. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com.

