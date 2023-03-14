Mural Health and ProofPilot Partner to Streamline Payments and Provide More Patient Choice

Leading life science startups partner to deliver automated, turnkey patient payment capability to further reduce site burden and improve patient compliance

BERWYN, Pa. and NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural Health, a clinical trials technology company that improves the patient and caregiver experience in order to improve enrollment rates, participant retention, and increase protocol compliance and ProofPilot, the industry's first digital protocol automation platform for clinical trial, today announced a strategic partnership to further advance clinical trial operations for life science customers. Through this partnership, Mural Health's Mural Link™ platform and ProofPilot's platform work together to progress clinical operations and materially improve the efficiency, and outcomes, of global clinical trials.

Rigorous participant compliance in research is driven by the ability to responsibly incentivize successful and timely completion of specific tasks. A well-designed, modern payment model serves as a key lynchpin to round out a comprehensive solution.

Adding to the growing list of partners brought into ProofPilot's digital protocol automation platform, Mural Health provides sponsors and sites another automated, turnkey capability, further reducing site burden while providing more optionality for patients.

Mural Health's CEO and Founder, Sam Whitaker has a proven record of revolutionizing payment models for clinical research participants: "Through our Mural Link Platform, we have again revolutionized participant payments to drive strategic value to a study by genuinely making the participant's experience easier through a wide range of payment options. The platform radically increases the efficiency of in-person and remote patient and site experiences in two ways: eliminating the requirement of distributing physical debit cards and automating disbursement of payments linked to completed tasks. While our model works exceptionally well for brick-and-mortar trials, it is also especially relevant in a DCT context as well," said Sam. "We are excited to partner with ProofPilot, creating a complementary, next generation digital protocol automation ecosystem to deliver a wide variety of integrated functions to our mutual customers."

"At ProofPilot, we have always seen a higher degree of patient compliance when payments can be automated and closely tied to a wide variety of tasks. Most are unaware of the number of hidden activities needed for a patient to execute during a study outside of the explicit tasks," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "Through the strategic partnership of our digital protocol automation platform, along with Mural Health's participant payment capabilities, we will make it easier for our sites and patients to successfully conduct and participate in research by increasing the efficiency to complete tasks, procedures, and now, patient payments."

Whitaker added, "I am thrilled to see our companies working together to deliver a market leading protocol automation platform."

About Mural Health

Mural Health is a next-generation participant management platform. The Company's Mural Link technology platform is designed to make it easier to participate in clinical trials, thereby improving study operation and the quality of clinical data sets. Mural Link offers next-generation participant payment technology that gives participants the power to choose how they receive payment, eliminates predatory fees related to prepaid debit cards, introduces functionality to help patients arrive at site visits (without incurring a cash expense), empowers communication between participants and site personnel, and captures participant data to predict individuals who are likely to drop-out. The Mural Link platform can be easily deployed to positively improve participant retention and engagement, increase protocol compliance, and increase enrollment rates. Please reach out to us to learn more about or capabilities, www.muralhealth.com or general@muralhealth.com.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, optimizing clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences, and maximizing data quality. ProofPilot eliminates guesswork and reduces protocol deviations to create high-performance experiences for sites and patients. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/

