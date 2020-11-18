Multiple sclerosis (MS): European conference calls for increased focus on progressive MS

- Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.

- Over 1 million Europeans are affected by MS

- 10-15% of them are diagnosed with Progressive MS

- This form of the disease is poorly understood and consequently, difficult to treat

- EMSP calls for increased understanding and investment into research, which crucial to the identification and development of therapies

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP) – a Pan-European organization with over 30 years of expertise and 43 member organisations in 37 European countries – dedicates its upcoming 2020 Annual Conference (19-20 November) to Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Registration is free. The objective is to bring better understanding of this acute form of MS that, over time, can lead to severe disability and mobility issues.

About Progressive MS