Multiple Sclerosis Market Size and Share to Grow Significantly, Assesses DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Roche, Atara, Immunic, Celgene, Anokion SA, Sanofi, Actelion, Biogen, Genzyme, ImStem, Rho, Bristol-Myers Squibb

The dynamics of the multiple sclerosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as CNM-Au8 (Clene Nanomedicine), Tolebrutinib (Sanofi), Evobrutinib/M2951 (Merck Healthcare KGaA), NeuroVax (Immune Response BioPharma), and many others. In addition, the rising research and prevalence will also fuel the multiple sclerosis market during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, multiple sclerosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Multiple Sclerosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the multiple sclerosis market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis in the 7MM were found to be 1.2 million in 2022, which are expected to increase during the study period (2019–2032).

in 2022, which are expected to increase during the study period (2019–2032). Globally, leading multiple sclerosis companies such as Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Clene Nanomedicine, Genzyme, ImStem Biotechnology, Rho, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, TG Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Atara Biotherapeutics, Immunic AG, Celgene, Anokion SA, Sanofi, Actelion, Biogen, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeNeuro SA, HuniLife Biotechnology, Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Antisense Therapeutics, Biocad, AB Science, Genentech, Novartis, Pipeline Therapeutics, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Voronoi, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Mapi Pharma, f5 Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, ZyVersa Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, Gossamer Bio, Sarepta Therapeutics, BrainStorm Cell Limited, CytoDyn, Pear Therapeutics, Solstice Neurosciences, ProJenX, and others are developing novel multiple sclerosis drugs that can be available in the multiple sclerosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel multiple sclerosis drugs that can be available in the multiple sclerosis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for multiple sclerosis treatment include NeuroVax, CNM-Au8, [F-18]PBR06, IMS001, Tolebrutinib (SAR442168) , 11C-BMS-986196, Ublituximab, Ocrelizumab, ATA188, IMU-838, RPC-1063, ANK-700, SAR441344 IV, Ponesimod, BIIB017, MYOBLOC, Prosetin, and others.

Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system. It is characterized by the immune system mistakenly attacking the protective covering of nerve fibers, known as myelin, leading to communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. The exact cause of multiple sclerosis is still unknown, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

The symptoms of multiple sclerosis can vary widely from person to person and depend on the location and extent of nerve damage. Some common multiple sclerosis symptoms include fatigue, difficulty walking, numbness or tingling in the limbs, muscle weakness, problems with coordination and balance, blurred or double vision, dizziness, and cognitive impairment. The multiple sclerosis symptoms can come and go or worsen over time, leading to periods of relapse and remission. Diagnosing multiple sclerosis can be challenging as there is no specific test that can confirm the presence of the disease definitively. Instead, doctors rely on a combination of medical history, neurological examinations, and diagnostic tests. MRI is often used to detect areas of myelin damage or inflammation in the CNS. Other tests such as spinal tap may be performed to analyze the cerebrospinal fluid for specific markers associated with multiple sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The multiple sclerosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current multiple sclerosis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The multiple sclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Multiple Sclerosis Prevalent Cases

Multiple Sclerosis Prevalence Based on Gender

Multiple Sclerosis Phenotype-specific Prevalent Cases

Multiple Sclerosis Prevalence Based on Age

Extent of Disability (EDSS) in Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market

Although there is no known cure for multiple sclerosis, there are various treatment options available to manage the symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. Multiple sclerosis treatment approaches typically focus on three main aspects: modifying the disease course, managing symptoms, and providing supportive care. Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) are used to reduce the frequency and severity of relapses and slow down the accumulation of disability. These medications work by modifying the immune system's response to reduce inflammation and the immune attack on the nervous system.

Symptom management involves addressing specific multiple sclerosis symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, spasticity, pain, and cognitive difficulties through various interventions, including medication, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and lifestyle modifications. Supportive care encompasses a holistic approach that includes rehabilitation, emotional support, and education to help individuals with multiple sclerosis maintain their overall well-being and quality of life. Multiple sclerosis treatment plans are often personalized to suit individual needs, and close monitoring and regular follow-ups are crucial to ensuring the effectiveness of the chosen therapies. Research and advancements in multiple sclerosis treatment continue to offer hope for improved outcomes and better management strategies in the future.

Furthermore, rehabilitation programs play a vital role in multiple sclerosis treatment by addressing physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges. These programs aim to maximize function, improve quality of life, and manage fatigue and depression commonly associated with multiple sclerosis. Psychosocial support, counseling, and support groups can provide valuable emotional support and coping strategies for individuals living with multiple sclerosis and their families.

Key Multiple Sclerosis Therapies and Companies

NeuroVax: Immune Response BioPharma, Inc.

CNM-Au8: Clene Nanomedicine

[F-18]PBR06: Genzyme

IMS001: ImStem Biotechnology/Rho, Inc.

Tolebrutinib (SAR442168) : Sanofi

: Sanofi 11C-BMS-986196: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Ocrelizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

ATA188: Atara Biotherapeutics

IMU-838: Immunic AG

RPC-1063: Celgene

ANK-700: Anokion SA

SAR441344 IV: Sanofi

IV: Sanofi Ponesimod: Actelion

BIIB017: Biogen

MYOBLOC: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Solstice Neurosciences

Prosetin: ProJenX

Multiple Sclerosis Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of multiple sclerosis have been undergoing significant changes in recent years. Multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, has witnessed a surge in research and development activities, resulting in an expanding range of treatment options. The introduction of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) has revolutionized the management of multiple sclerosis, providing patients with more effective and personalized treatment approaches. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the development of innovative diagnostic tools, enabling early detection and accurate monitoring of the disease.

Moreover, there has been a growing emphasis on patient-centric care, with a focus on improving quality of life and addressing the diverse needs of individuals living with multiple sclerosis. These evolving multiple sclerosis market dynamics, coupled with a rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis globally, have fueled competition among pharmaceutical companies, leading to increased investments in novel therapeutic interventions and a drive for improved efficacy, safety, and convenience in multiple sclerosis treatments. As a result, the multiple sclerosis market is anticipated to witness sustained growth and innovation in the coming years, ultimately benefiting patients by providing them with a wider array of treatment options and improved outcomes.

In spite of the promising market dynamics, there are several barriers that impact the multiple sclerosis market. Firstly, the high cost of multiple sclerosis treatments poses a significant challenge, limiting access for many patients. The expenses associated with disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) and supportive care can place a substantial financial burden on individuals and healthcare systems. This barrier is particularly significant in countries with limited healthcare resources or where insurance coverage is inadequate.

Another barrier is the complex nature of multiple sclerosis and its heterogeneous presentation, which makes it challenging to develop universally effective therapies. Additionally, the regulatory landscape and reimbursement policies can impact market dynamics. The stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes for new therapies can delay the availability of innovative treatments. Moreover, variations in reimbursement policies across different regions or healthcare systems can influence market access and adoption of novel therapies, creating discrepancies in patient care.

Scope of the Multiple Sclerosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Multiple Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies Multiple Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Multiple Sclerosis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Multiple Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

