Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size worth $ 42.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The expansion of the multiple sclerosis drugs market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations, development of innovative clinical studies for the treatment of multiple sclerosis are key factors driving the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market" By Type (Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Intravenous), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size was valued at USD 27.47 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 42.46 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021-2028.

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Overview

The expansion of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations. The government and non-governmental organizations support a variety of initiatives and programs to help persons with multiple sclerosis improve their quality of life (MS).In 2020, The World Health Organization (WHO) released an Essential Medicines List (EML) as currently no drugs on the EML that are indicated for multiple sclerosis (MS). The Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) prepared an application to include disease-modifying treatments for MS (DMTs), in collaboration with the Regional Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (TRIMS) and the World Federation of Neurology, for the 2019 EML.

MS affects about 2.5 million individuals worldwide, causing major morbidity and cost to healthcare systems. DMTs have been shown to change the course of MS, and their inclusion on the WHO EML would be a valuable weapon for advocacy efforts to promote access to therapy in many countries providing direction to healthcare institutions on how to deliver a portfolio of medicines that would allow the vast majority of MS patients to be adequately treated. The task force recommended glatiramer acetate, fingolimod, and ocrelizumab for WHO consideration after thorough discussion and analysis of the evidence.

In addition, clinical studies for the treatment of multiple sclerosis are being conducted by several pharmaceutical companies. Companies are working to create novel medicines in multiple sclerosis radiology for patients suffering from the condition which is further driving the growth of the market.

Key Developments in Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market

In August 2020 , Genzyme Corporation agreed to buy Principia Biopharma Inc., a firm that develops therapy solutions for immune-mediated diseases. This acquisition added the company's research endeavors in the field of multiple sclerosis, as well as other immune-mediated diseases.

, Genzyme Corporation agreed to buy Principia Biopharma Inc., a firm that develops therapy solutions for immune-mediated diseases. This acquisition added the company's research endeavors in the field of multiple sclerosis, as well as other immune-mediated diseases. In July 2019 , Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) is now available in the prefilled autoinjector YpsoMate from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA , Inc. This launch assisted patients in managing medicine doses and allowing them to give drug doses without the assistance of a drug administrator. This strategy improved the product portfolio and increased income.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Celgene Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson), EMD Serono (Merck KGaA), Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market On the basis of Type, Administration, and Geography.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, By Type

Immunosuppressants



Immunomodulators

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

Oral



Injectable



Intravenous

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

