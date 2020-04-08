Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Analysis Report 2013-2028 | Top Players - Schiller, Nihon Kohden & GE Healthcare: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market is set to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period. A multiparameter patient monitor, monitors ECG, SpO2, dual-temp, dual IBP and RESP. It is highly suitable to pediatric, adults and neonatal usage. The user can choose to select different parameter configuration suitable for different needs. It consolidates the function of parameter measurement module, display, record and output to build a compact and portable device. The device comes with portable batteries and enables convenience for patient movement.

Multiparameter patient monitoring market is driven by rise in working and geriatric population with socio-economic significances. The developing countries majorly suffer from urban diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular devices. Also, rise in aging population in urban settings is more likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growth in medical infrastructure and technological breakthroughs also stimulates the market growth during the forecast period.

However, less involvement of hospitals and less collaboration between doctors and patients upon multiparameter monitoring systems disturbs the market growth. In addition, certain loopholes such as dearth of competent workforce and non-compatibility existing in this model are hindering the market growth during the forecast period. By acuity level, the market of multiparameter patient monitoring is segmented as high-medium and low. End-user segmentation for market of multiparameter patient monitoring is segmented as home healthcare and hospital.

Geographical segmentation for multiparameter patient monitoring market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American and European market experiences a higher market growth during the forecast period owing to rise in aging population and availability of medical breakthroughs. The market in these regions also encompasses the use of AI in medical technology for better treatment.

Asia-Pacific's market is anticipated to grow at a higher pace due to pursuance of modern medical technology and adoption to quality healthcare system. The key players profiled in the multiparameter patient monitoring market report are AMD Global Telemedicine, Baxter, Bosch, Medical, Boston Scientific, Cardiocom, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and CR Bard.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Multiparameter Patient Monitoring from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Multiparameter Patient Monitoring market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Multiparameter Patient Monitoring including:

Dragerwerk



GE Healthcare



Phillips Healthcare



Spacelabs Healthcare



Edwards Lifesciences



Guangdong Biolight Meditech



CONTEC MEDICAL



Larsen & Toubro



Mindray Medical



Schiller



Nihon Kohden



Omron Healthcare

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Bedside Monitor



DCG Monitor



Intracranial Pressure Monitor



Cardiac Defibrillator Monitors

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hospitals



Homecare Settings



Specialty Clinics

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

