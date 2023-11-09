Mulch Films Market worth $10.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mulch Films Market is estimated at USD 7.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing demand for mulch films is primarily fueled by the need for increased agricultural productivity, sustainable farming practices, and climate change adaptation.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220908278

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mulch Films Market"

92 – Tables

40 – Figures

195 – Pages

The EVA segment in elements segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The agricultural and horticultural sectors continue to expand globally as the demand for food, ornamental plants, and other agricultural products rises. EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) due to its exceptional properties, has become a preferred material for manufacturing mulch films, which are essential in these sectors. EVA mulch films offer benefits such as moisture retention, weed suppression, temperature regulation, and soil protection, leading to increased crop yields and enhanced quality. This growing demand for efficient and sustainable farming practices is a significant factor driving the expansion of the EVA segment.

The horticulture segment by application emerged as a driving force in the mulch films market in 2022.

The emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices has been a significant catalyst in the growth of the horticulture segment. Mulch films, by conserving water and reducing the need for chemical herbicides and pesticides, align with the broader goals of environmentally conscious agriculture. Consumers are increasingly looking for organically grown and chemical-free produce, and mulch films enable growers to meet these demands, thus fostering the growth of the horticultural application.

Mulch films help reduce water consumption and labor costs, while also extending the growing season by maintaining optimal soil temperature. Moreover, the adaptability of mulch films to various climatic conditions further cements their position in the horticulture segment. They are particularly effective in regions with unpredictable weather, as they provide protection from extreme temperatures, heavy rain, and frost, ultimately ensuring a more reliable and consistent harvest.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=220908278

India is expected to be the fastest growing market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

India's increasing population, with a significant portion entering the middle-class bracket, presents a massive consumer base and increased purchasing power. This demographic dividend has led to an upsurge in demand for a wide range of goods and services, driving economic growth across sectors. According to a media release by The Financial Express in 2021, the expansion of the middle class is expected to correlate with a gradual transition from the prevailing state of substantial informality that currently defines a significant portion of the services and manufacturing sectors, towards a greater prevalence of formal, wage-based, and medium-sized enterprises. This facilitates the diffusion of economic opportunities and the distribution of purchasing power across a wider demographic, underlining the significant role played by an expanding middle class in upsurging demand for various goods and services in India. The expanding consumer market provides a fertile ground for both domestic and international companies to invest and thrive, leading to robust market growth.

Moreover, India's increasing urbanization is transforming the consumption landscape. As more people migrate to cities and towns in search of better opportunities, there is a surge in demand for urban infrastructure, housing, transportation, and consumer products. This urbanization trend fuels economic development and market expansion, creating new business prospects across industries.

Major players operating in the mulch films market are BASF SE (Germany), Berry Global Inc (US), Dow (US), Kuraray (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), and RKW Group (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=220908278

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Agriculture Domain Related Reports:

Soil Conditioners Market by Type (Surfactants, Gypsum, Super Absorbent Polymers, and Others), Application (Agriculture, Construction & Mining, and Others), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Crop Type, Soil Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Herbicides Safener Market by Type (Benoxacor, Furilazole, Dichlormid, Isoxadifen), Crop (Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Sorghum, Barley, Rice), Herbicide Selectivity, Herbicide Application Stage (Post-emergence, Pre-emergence) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides & Bactericides), Origin (Synthetic, Biopesticides), Form (Liquid, Solid), Mode of Application (Foliar, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mulch-films-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mulch-films.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg