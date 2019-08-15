MRI Software's Horizon IWMS platform selected by UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to manage global property portfolio

"We are delighted to have been selected by the FCO to provide the IWMS technology to support the management of its global holdings," says Dermot Briody , MRI's Executive Managing Director , Europe . "Supporting government departments and other organisations to ensure they are able to effectively manage extensive property and asset portfolios is central to what Horizon delivers. As a leading solution for occupiers of multi-country property portfolios, Horizon enables collaboration and efficient practices for large teams spread across various geographies."

As a result of the FCO's multiple locations, properties and other assets the FCO becomes one of the largest Horizon clients. The FCO, which promotes the UK's interests overseas and supports its citizens and businesses around the globe, will be utilising MRI's software solutions to manage various real estate processes for more than 5,000 properties.

St John Barton MRICS, Strategic Asset Manager at the FCO, says: "The FCO provides a property platform including office and residential accommodation for all government operations overseas (OneHMG). The efficient and cost-effective management of our complex portfolio of properties around the world through the effective use of digital tools is critical to the operations of the FCO. Investing in and making the best use of technology is vital to achieving those aims."

The range of functions that will be supported by MRI's Horizon software under the FCO agreement include:

lease management;

lease accounting and compliance with IFRS 16 obligations;

facilities management;

health and safety compliance inspections;

property condition inspections;

forward maintenance bids;

asset registers;

and property and asset valuations.

MRI's Horizon is a comprehensive, flexible and secure Software as a Service solution with IS0 27001 accreditation for its hosted component. It is utilised by some of the largest property owners and occupiers across EMEA and further afield, including Network Rail.

