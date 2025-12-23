Muheel Selects MRI Software to Power Next-Generation Facilities Management Across the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Facilities Management sector undergoes a rapid shift toward digital integration and data-driven service models, FM service providers are increasingly required not only to respond to operational demands but to anticipate them with precision. In line with this evolution, Muheel, one of Saudi Arabia's premier integrated facilities management providers, is leveraging MRI Software's global expertise in real estate and facilities management solutions to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance core service delivery.

The collaboration places Muheel at the forefront of FM innovation by deploying MRI Evolution, an integrated Computer-Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) solution offering real-time visibility of asset performance, automated maintenance workflows, and improved lifecycle planning. These enhancements will allow Muheel to anticipate client needs more effectively, optimise response times, and deliver consistently high service standards aligned with Vision 2030's focus on efficiency, sustainability, and digital enablement.

Under a structured phased approach, MRI's facilities management solution will be rolled out across Muheel's operations, beginning with enhanced asset management, maintenance workflows, and improved operational efficiency within its B2B portfolio. Subsequent stages will introduce advanced capabilities including energy management, property management, B2C offerings, and IoT-enabled real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, ultimately creating a fully integrated, next-generation asset management ecosystem.

By unifying operational data through MRI's digital infrastructure, Muheel will strengthen decision-making, improve workforce efficiency, and enhance service transparency through comprehensive dashboards, real-time reporting, and more proactive maintenance strategies. The platform will also support Muheel in extending asset lifecycles, reducing downtime, and delivering measurable performance improvements across its portfolio.

Commenting on the engagement, Muhammad Irfan Khokhar, Acting CEO of Muheel, said: "At its core, this collaboration reflects a shared ambition between Muheel and MRI Software to shape a smarter, more connected FM future aligned with Vision 2030. By bringing together Muheel's operational expertise and MRI's global technology ecosystem, we are raising the bar for service quality, transparency, and digital innovation across the regional FM sector. As the industry moves toward integrated and data-driven solutions, Muheel is determined to lead that transformation — providing clients with a future-ready FM experience that is efficient, sustainable, and built on continuous improvement."

Patrick Ghilani, CEO, MRI Software, commented:

"Our work with Muheel demonstrates MRI Software's commitment to empowering leading FM organisations in the Middle East with technology that drives measurable operational impact. Muheel's ambition, scale and focus on excellence make them a standout leader for advancing digital transformation in the sector. MRI's solutions will equip Muheel with a flexible, data-driven platform that provides greater efficiency, service transparency, and long-term asset performance, supporting their mission to deliver FM services that meet the highest international standards."

Through this initiative, MRI will provide implementation, configuration, training, and ongoing technical support for the facilities management solution, while Muheel drives operational deployment, adoption, and innovation across its FM contracts. The program also places strong emphasis on data governance and compliance within Saudi Arabia's data protection and cybersecurity requirements, ensuring Muheel's digital transformation is secure, scalable and aligned with national standards.

This synergy reflects a bold, forward-looking vision to reshape the FM industry through the seamless integration of technology, sustainability, and operational excellence. By combining Muheel's on-ground strength and market leadership with MRI's connected, intelligence-driven FM platform, the partnership aspires to redefine best-in-class integrated facilities management across both B2B and B2C environments.

About Muheel Facilities Management

Muheel is one of the leading and award-winning Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) companies in Saudi Arabia, driven by a mission of "Helping Clients to Create Better Places to Work and Live." A joint venture between two power houses, Al Muhaidib Group and Abdul Latif Jameel Lands, established in alignment with Vision 2030. With more than four decades of heritage, Muheel delivers fully integrated FM services built on a foundation of quality, innovation, and operational excellence. Muheel's service portfolio spans Hard and Soft FM Services, Technical FM Consultancy, and Energy Management, supporting critical sectors including public, infrastructure, mixed-use, industrial, banking, oil and gas, retail, education, aviation, healthcare, and hospitality.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's intelligent, open platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com/ae

