MRI Software accelerates Middle East growth with strategic regional investment

Global PropTech firm's intelligent property and facilities management solutions will empower the region's next wave of real estate innovation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today announced the opening of its new office in Riyadh, reinforcing its commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing property markets. Building on its established presence in Dubai since 2002, MRI serves hundreds of leading operators in the Middle East with AI-powered, open, and connected technology solutions designed to drive innovation and support future growth.

"The Middle East is one of the most exciting and ambitious property markets in the world," said Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "Our regional expansion strategy includes investing in local talent that understands the uniqueness of the market, increasing our presence at key industry events, and actively collaborating with strategic partners. Together, these efforts highlight MRI's readiness to deliver value and innovation to clients across the Middle East, helping shape the future of one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets."

MRI's integrated property and facilities management solutions deliver flexibility through an open and connected platform, which integrates with existing ERP and technology investments, offering clients an unprecedented opportunity to unify their diverse ecosystem. The company's intelligent technology solutions allow clients to access data across multiple sources, including property management systems, IoT, energy management, and other applications, delivering AI-powered insights that drive more intelligent decision-making, efficiency gains, and a better tenant experience.

As an established provider in the region, MRI's solutions are already trusted by leading operators including INITIAL and Westminster FM. With a flexible and scalable platform, MRI supports over 45,000 clients globally, including large-scale enterprises and smaller property groups.

Headed by Robert Stringer, who brings more than 20 years of real estate technology experience in the Middle East, MRI's Riyadh office will support new and existing clients during a period of rapid property development in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

"The Middle East property market requires intelligent, scalable solutions that expand and adapt as the sector evolves," said Robert Stringer, Managing Director for the Middle East at MRI Software. "MRI offers flexible, integrated technology that enables organisations across the region to achieve their goals and build a futureproof tech stack that unifies property and facilities management, delivers actionable insights, and drives sustainable growth."

MRI's open and connected solutions will be showcased at key industry events across the region over the coming months:

MEFMA, 28 th -30 th October 2025, Dubai

-30 October 2025, Dubai Cityscape, 17 th -20 th November 2025, Saudi Arabia

-20 November 2025, Saudi Arabia Smart Built Environment Expo, 23 rd November 2025, Saudi Arabia

November 2025, Saudi Arabia PropTech Connect, 4th-5th February 2026, Dubai

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's intelligent, open platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com/ae

