Mphasis Announces the Certification of the Amazon Web Services and Amazon Partner Network Premier Tier Compliance

Renewed relationship agreement expands Mphasis ability to deliver broader Cloud and Cognitive services

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299) (NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, along with its Stelligent division focused on DevOps on Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced its combined successful certification as a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The award of the highest possible partner status is the result of successfully delivering platform led enterprise portfolio modernization and migration programs on industrial Dev(Sec)Ops foundations.

Mphasis, which is also a member of the Blackstone Group of companies, provides an end-to-end cloud and cognitive portfolio of services that will provide enterprise customers with the ability to increase the speed of business leveraging the AWS Platform. This joint certification offers Mphasis the opportunity to leverage the deep relationship its Stelligent division has built within AWS having attained AWS DevOps Competency back in 2015 and being one of the first APN Consulting Partners to participate in the AWS Service Delivery Program.

As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, Mphasis is rapidly growing its AWS practice with targeted specialization. Some of the highlights include:

Expand the capability of Stelligent with its AWS competencies in DevOps, Security and Financial Services nationally and to the install base of Mphasis customers in US and Europe

Bring forth a catalog of solutions in enterprise portfolio transformation led via modernization and migration to AWS cloud

Drive domain driven platform-based solutions targeted at banking, wealth management and insurance

Continue extending its leadership on AWS Marketplace as leader in AI/ML driven by Mphasis NextLabs™

Address the burgeoning opportunity in Data/ML Ops leveraging this combined strength

The APN Premier Consulting Partner designation recognizes the top APN Consulting Partners globally that have distinguished themselves by investing significantly in their AWS practice. Companies that have gained this status have demonstrated deep expertise in delivering customer solutions on AWS. They have also helped a large number of customers develop, secure, migrate and run their applications on AWS. To be eligible, APN members must meet certification requirements on an annual basis.

"As a cloud-based company that is focusing on AWS, we are extremely happy about being awarded the highest partnership certification," said Dinesh Venugopal, President – Mphasis Direct and Digital. "The Stelligent acquisition and integration, and the subsequent focus on jointly achieving Premier Status as Mphasis is a clear showcase of us bringing the next generation of Dev(Sec)Ops enabled Cloud and Cognitive solutions on AWS. We look forward to bringing a financial services-focused as well as horizontal set of solutions in application development, modernization, data and Dev(Sec)Ops harnessing the power of the AWS platform in 2020."

About Mphasis Stelligent

Stelligent is part of Mphasis, a global information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services. As part of the Mphasis Digital Business Unit, Stelligent provides DevOps automation professional services on AWS, enabling engineering teams to focus on creating software users love. The company works closely with its customers to develop fundamentally secure infrastructure automation code, deployment pipelines, and feedback mechanisms for faster, more consistent software and infrastructure deployments. For more information, visit: www.Stelligent.com.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2™=1) digital experiences to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

