Moving to New Zealand: Comparative Analysis of Costs and Average Incomes

Research from OnlineCasinosKiwi.co.nz

LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand-based casino ranking platform OnlineCasinosKiwi.co.nz has conducted research on typical costs of moving to the country from other English-speaking territories, taking into account respective average incomes.

The decision to move country is a significant one, often involving various factors such as lifestyle, opportunities, and financial considerations. For those considering a move to New Zealand, understanding the costs involved and the potential income can be crucial.

Cost of Moving to New Zealand

The cost of relocating to New Zealand can vary significantly depending on the country of origin and individual circumstances. Here are some estimates:

From the United Kingdom , the cost can range from £4,000 to £6,000, including shipping costs, visa fees, and initial accommodation expenses.

, the cost can range from £4,000 to £6,000, including shipping costs, visa fees, and initial accommodation expenses. For those moving from Ireland , the estimated cost is between £3,901.77 and £5,202.36.

, the estimated cost is between £3,901.77 and £5,202.36. Australians can expect to pay between £1,050.35 to £1,575.53 due to the close proximity of the two countries.

to pay between £1,050.35 to £1,575.53 due to the close proximity of the two countries. From the United States , the cost can range from £3,897.60 to £5,846.40.

, the cost can range from £3,897.60 to £5,846.40. Canadians can expect to pay between £3,546.74 and £4,820.32.

These estimates include shipping costs, visa fees, and initial accommodation expenses. However, actual costs can vary based on factors such as the volume of belongings, the time of year, and the specific city of origin.

Average Income Comparison

Comparing the average income in each of these countries with New Zealand's average income can provide a clearer picture of the financial implications of such a move:

United Kingdom : The average salary is around £30,800 per year.

: The average salary is around £30,800 per year. Ireland : The average salary is around £33,446.30 per year.

: The average salary is around £33,446.30 per year. Australia : The average salary is around £46,775.25 per year.

: The average salary is around £46,775.25 per year. United States : The average salary is around £39,097.20 per year.

: The average salary is around £39,097.20 per year. Canada : The average salary is around £30,280.14 per year.

: The average salary is around £30,280.14 per year. New Zealand : The average salary is around £26,880 per year.

While Australia appears to have the highest average income, it's important to consider the cost of living in each country. A higher salary doesn't necessarily equate to a higher standard of living if the cost of living is also high.

What are the key reasons for moving to New Zealand? Low taxes and a high quality of life

Average Income: The average income in New Zealand is NZD $52,000 (approximately £25,435.77) per year, which is lower than the UK's average income of £31,461 per year. However, the cost of living in New Zealand is also generally lower than in the UK, which may balance out the lower income.

Tax Rates: New Zealand's tax rates range from 10.5% to 33%, depending on income. In the UK, the tax rate ranges from 20% to 45%. Therefore, depending on your income, you may pay less tax in New Zealand.

About Us:

OnlineCasinosKiwi.co.nz covers news from the gambling world and reviews the latest casinos in New Zealand.

Contact:

Paul Thomas

paul.thomas@onlinecasinoskiwi.co.nz

+44 (0)20 4577 2028

SOURCE OnlineCasinosKiwi.co.nz