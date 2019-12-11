Movebubble Welcomes Chris Browne, Former New Homes Director at Zoopla, As Sales Director

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Movebubble, the UK's fastest-growing rental app, is delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Browne to the role of Sales Director with immediate effect.

Chris, formerly New Homes Director at Zoopla, brings a wealth of experience in the property industry, with over 30 years working in estate agency, new homes and the property portal sector.

At Movebubble, Chris will lead the sales department at a time when the company continues its global expansion. Chris will take ownership of defining the sales strategy and expanding key partnerships.

Incorporated in 2014, Movebubble has gone from strength to strength, starting as a London-based app designed to make the lives of renters easier. This year saw the company expand into Manchester while growing app usage to 500k and receiving considerable investment from notable industry backers.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Movebubble team. He's a leading figure in the industry and brings over 30 years' worth of experience. Chris will play a huge role in this exciting stage of growth," says Aidan Rushby, CEO at Movebubble.

Speaking about the role, Chris said: "I'm delighted to join Movebubble at a key and very exciting time in their development. Building a world class sales team that really understand the needs of the sector through both our Agency and Build-to-Rent platforms will be my primary objective."

www.movebubble.com

Logo

Photo of Chris

About Movebubble

Movebubble is the fastest growing rental platform with over a half a million downloads connecting renters with properties 24/7, and making renting more transparent for everyone. Movebubble is here to make renting better with renters at the heart of everything. Our mission to create the world's best renting experience. Movebubble - doing it for the renters.

Related Links

http://www.movebubble.com



SOURCE Movebubble