Movebubble and Greystar Extend Agreement to Further Enhance Evolution of the UK Rental Market

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news at Movebubble HQ, build-to-rent developer Greystar has renewed its partnership with Movebubble. The agreement will see Greystar continue marketing their stylish properties to Movebubble's 450,000-plus renters.

As one of the original build-to-rent operators to partner with Movebubble, Greystar brings a wealth of experience in the BTR sector and offers a strong collection of BTR developments across London and the surrounding areas.

The extension signals an ongoing effort from both companies to re-shape the UK rental market. Greytsar and Movebubble share the desire to continue working towards providing a better experience for renters in the market, bringing their needs to the fore.

With an emphasis on flexible contracts, pet-friendly properties, and community living, Greytsar understands the needs of modern-day renters. Additionally, Graystar holds extensive knowledge of the rental market, which spans the world and includes cities in countries such as the United States, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and, of course, the United Kingdom.

The continued presence of Greystar properties on the Movebubble app means renters can enjoy access to one of the UK's premier build-to-rent operators.

Matt Ede, Marketing Director at Greystar, spoke of their delight at the renewal. He said: "Movebubble's innovative technology and renter-first approach provides us with the perfect opportunity to continue marketing Greystar's properties on their platform.

Movebubble provides renters with an end-to-end experience that encompasses community and caters to the modern-day tenant. Teaming up with Movebubble helps us showcase our properties in and around London, giving renters even more choice in the market."

