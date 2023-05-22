MOVE returns to the ExCeL, London this June 21st and 22nd for its 5th year as the world's #1 tech mobility and start-ups show

LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrapinn Holdings Ltd presents, MOVE, the flagship mobility event of the year, connecting thousands of professionals from across automotive, fleet, government, cities, transport and technology.

MOVE is the definitive event to understand how the mobility ecosystem is evolving to meet climate emergency, and how it is applying new business models and tech to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions and congestion.

The return of this ground-breaking two-day event will be marked by a prestigious line-up of over 700 speakers, alongside an exhibition packed with blue ribbon brands and organisations delivering the future of mobility.

The line-up includes C- and VP-level speakers from Stellantis, Dott, Hyundai, Grab, Europcar, Lordstown Motors, Bolt, Formula E, C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, Archer Aviation, Volkswagen AG, Mercedes Benz and many more.

Top sponsors include Wejo, Mastercard, Aon, ALD Automotive, Hogan Lovells, Ridecell, Sibros, Valtech Mobility, Dassault Systemes, Capgemini Invent, Advanced Propulsion Centre, Zenzic, Niche Vehicle Network plus many more.

Cormac Martin, Project Director of MOVE, commented:

"MOVE 2023 is the biggest and best MOVE event yet, and will cut the heart of the issues that matter to our community. Issues like EV subsidies in the wake of the Inflation Reduction Act, artificial intelligence, fleet electrification and much, much more.

"We're expecting 6,000 attendees and over 700 speakers across 2 days, with networking and business opportunities unparalleled in the mobility space.

"MOVE is where we connect the dots of the mobility ecosystem, and we can't wait to see the new and novel partnerships that will spring up in 2023."

Additionally, MOVE will see some big news and announcements from top level companies at the event:

Mercedes – showcasing their new partnership with the Swedish Transport Authority

– showcasing their new partnership with the Swedish Transport Authority Bolt – presenting its 2023 Micromobilty Safety Report, containing safety data from Bolt's scooter and e-bike operations in over 260 cities and recommendations on tackling the biggest safety-related issues facing the industry

– presenting its 2023 Micromobilty Safety Report, containing safety data from Bolt's scooter and e-bike operations in over 260 cities and recommendations on tackling the biggest safety-related issues facing the industry ZF – launching its new next-generation Autonomous Level 4 Shuttle in the UK

– launching its new next-generation Autonomous Level 4 Shuttle in the UK Wevo Energy – announcing its Next-Gen platform, integrating EV Charging, Solar and Storage, and a strategic partnership that will dramatically impact the EV charging space

– announcing its Next-Gen platform, integrating EV Charging, Solar and Storage, and a strategic partnership that will dramatically impact the EV charging space Misscar – unveiling its brand-new app

– unveiling its brand-new app HVS – showcasing its zero-emission hydrogen-electric HGV

– showcasing its zero-emission hydrogen-electric HGV Papaya – discussing it brand-new product that will revolutionise commercial fleet electrification

– discussing it brand-new product that will revolutionise commercial fleet electrification PlusCharge – launching a UK-first Outdoor Media Screen EV charging solution

– launching a UK-first Outdoor Media Screen EV charging solution Cyclecure – unveiling its new brand, new workshop locations, and full-country coverage with mobile repairs

For more information and ticket options, including free tickets for public sector professionals, visit terrapinn.com/MOVE

