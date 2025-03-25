Motorpoint Selects Movable Ink as Marketing Personalisation Engine

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the AI-powered content personalisation platform, announced today its partnership with Motorpoint , the UK's leading independent retailer of nearly-new and used cars, renowned for transforming the car-buying experience through innovation and customer-centric service.

This collaboration aims to enhance and personalise Motorpoint's digital engagement strategies, ensuring customers receive relevant, timely, and highly tailored content. With Movable Ink's technology, Motorpoint will send tailored data-driven communications featuring individualised vehicle recommendations and updates based on each customer's browsing and purchase history, driving deeper engagement.

"At Motorpoint, we are committed to delivering a seamless, digital-first car-buying experience," said Lorreine Chittenden, Motorpoint's Head of eCRM. "Movable Ink's personalisation capabilities allow us to create more engaging, relevant, and customer-centric communications, ensuring our customers find the right car at the right time, tailored to their needs."

Movable Ink powers revenue-generating campaigns for some of the world's largest brands. With a shared passion for innovation and hyper-personalisation, the partnership with Motorpoint marks another significant milestone in Movable Ink's continued expansion across the region.

"We are excited to partner with Motorpoint, a brand that shares our commitment to exceptional personalised experiences," said Matt Lyon, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Movable Ink. "By leveraging our technology, Motorpoint will enhance its customer journey, providing dynamic, data-driven experiences that make car buying more intuitive and engaging."

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalises every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximise revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with 600 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

About Motorpoint

Motorpoint is the UK's leading independent retailer of nearly new and used cars, offering car buyers the chance to shop thousands of hand-picked vehicles in-store, online and over the phone. With 21 stores across England, Scotland and Wales, Motorpoint is proud to be the car-buyers champion and remains committed to making the car-buying process easy and stress-free for motorists.

https://www.motorpoint.co.uk/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438892/Movable_Ink_New_Logo.jpg