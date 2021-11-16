Mother Clucker Is Taking Flight

One of the UK's largest expansions of a brand, to happen in the space of one day

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What the cluck! One of London's most iconic, fried chicken street food brands is expanding nationwide and coming to a city near you on the 18th November.

The deliciously crispy, tea brined, fried chicken brand, Mother Clucker will spread its wings, fly the nest and land in over 18 towns and cities, available to its thousands of fans via Deliveroo.