MOSER AT DUBAI DESIGN WEEK: A DUET OF A MASTER ENGRAVER AND ONE FALCON

PRAGUE and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 165 years, Moser Glassworks has been carrying the name of its founder - engraver Ludwig Moser. The company's handcrafted products are all made by master glassmakers from high-quality lead-free crystal and sold both domestically and abroad. Thanks to its international success, Moser is one of Czechia's leading exporters (www.moser.com).

Moser Glassworks opens a new era at the Downtown Design Show (Nov 9 to 12, 2022) at Dubai Design Week, the biggest design-related event in the Middle East. The unusual presentation of the traditional Czech crystal glass manufacturer is a thrilling show. A demonstration of handmade glass production featuring a master engraver and a live falcon.

At Downtown Design, Moser puts emphasis on the art of handcrafted glassmaking. Both key glass refinement techniques – cutting and engraving - have something in common: hours of precise, patient work. "Our installation has two storylines. The first focuses on the overall process of creating a cut vase. The second storyline takes place in real time right at our stand, and offers visitors an extraordinary experience," says Jan Plechac, Moser's new Art Director.

The stand showcases seven essential steps of the demanding production of the new vase "The Pineapple", designed by Lukas Jaburek. The elaborate vertical cut of this crystal object reflects the craftsmanship of Moser glassmakers. The second storyline features the presentation of engraving, the most difficult glass refinement technique there is. Master engraver Radek Svoboda is demonstrating his skills on a table made specifically for this event. A live falcon is present at the stand and can watch Svoboda engrave the bird's image onto a glass object. The falcon was brought to the event upon a special exemption and is accompanied by a falconer. All requirements reflecting its needs will be met.

Moser is a traditional brand dating back to the 19th century and always had the ability to captivate glass lovers and set glassmaking trends. The principal task of the new art director is to ensure the Czech glass company continues to impress in the 21st century. "The unique Moser installation at Downtown Design marks the beginning of our journey from a traditional brand to a new, vibrant and sophisticated one, telling inspiring stories," says Jan.

