Morpheus Space Launches New "Reloaded" Factory in Dresden, Germany, significantly increasing availability of the GO-2 Electric Propulsion Systems

DRESDEN, Germany, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space, the leading provider of space mobility solutions, today opened the first mass production facility for space systems in Dresden, Germany.

The new "Reloaded" facility will initially manufacture 100 units of the GO-2 per year, Morpheus Space's second-generation electric propulsion system aimed at addressing the urgent demand for mobility by the rising number of satellite missions in our orbits.

Designed to address the mobility challenges for the Space industry, GO-2 is a reliable, modular Field Emission Electric Propulsion (FEEP) system enabling uninterrupted mobility throughout the entire mission lifetime.

"One of the biggest problems satellite operators face today is the limited supply of available propulsion systems. We intend to sufficiently scale production of GO-2 to match this growing demand," says Morpheus Space President Kevin Lausten. "By offering a more affordable and readily available propulsion system able to facilitate all necessary maneuvers from initial orbit to de-orbit, the GO-2 marks an important leap for the industry."

"Production has the task of meeting the growing worldwide market demand for our efficient electric propulsion systems," says Martin Kelterer, COO of Morpheus Space, responsible for the production. "To this end, the quality of the production processes is of paramount importance in order to deliver reliable and efficient products to our customers."

Morpheus Space CEO & Co-Founder Daniel Bock, recently speaking at the Munich Security Conference on the growing role of mobility in Low Earth Orbit missions, has led the Morpheus Space team to acquire $28 million in series-A fundraising. Notable investors include Airbus Ventures and Alpine Space Ventures, which is backed by the NATO Innovation Fund.

"Availability, reliability, and fuel efficiency have been barriers to space mobility long enough," states Daniel Bock. "We would like to see mass adoption of GO-2 so that we can establish a more capable and sustainable way for satellites to navigate our orbits."

Media Contact:

Emanouil Angelov

emanouil.angelov@morpheus-space.us

About Morpheus Space:

Founded in 2018, Morpheus Space's ascent from an R&D-focused endeavor to a pioneering commercial force is nothing short of revolutionary. Guided by visionary principles, the company's accomplishments include propulsion system tests on nanosatellites, successful collision avoidance maneuvers in space, and a plethora of software innovations in space mobility. These achievements underscore Morpheus Space's commitment to pushing boundaries and defying norms in pursuit of a safer, and more accessible space future.