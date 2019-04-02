Morpheus Labs and Dreamplus introduces Southeast Asia's first Blockchain Academy

The programme is suitable for users from diverse backgrounds, ranging from those interested in learning the basics of blockchain technology to budding technology engineers or programmers.

Course and enrolment details are available on https://dreamplus.io/academy/blockchain.

Morpheus Labs believe that students who complete this course will be a step closer to equipping themselves with the necessary skills in relation to the global shortage of blockchain talents. They will be highly sought-after and form a reliable base of market ready talents in Singapore and the region to hire. This is in sync with the Singapore Government's SMART nation vision of creating a technology hub, of which blockchain technology is a key component of; putting it squarely in the race to be a blockchain-powered nation.

Blockchain technology is still in its nascent phase and often misunderstood. At this stage, early adopters to the technology face hurdles and obstacles in utilizing this technology, prompting the need for education, not only to companies, but to the general public. In turn, education will by its very nature organically encourage and increase the utility of blockchain technology, resulting in more successful case studies.

Mr Dorel D. Burcea, Chief Information Officer of Morpheus Labs says: "Companies and governments are just beginning to understand the disruptive capability of blockchain technology. The already high demand for blockchain developers today is only expected to rise for the foreseeable future. Our platform is purposefully designed to create a friendly ecosystem convenient for students to learn the complex environment of blockchain in its current infancy, giving them a head start to blockchain development and propelling them into the talent-hungry blockchain development world."

Morpheus Labs believe that with such strong efforts, they will be able to reinstate confidence in the market for blockchain technology and pave a path forward for the up-and-coming blockchain talent pool. Importantly, Morpheus Labs believes that the global economy is at the cusp of technological revolution and are eager to get at the forefront of it.

Expansion plans are set in place to further emphasizes the commitment to build an ecosystem. There will be a series of online and offline events scheduled to take place throughout the year within Asia.

Morpheus Labs, a Singapore-based startup that develops a blockchain agnostic platform and app marketplace. Check out www.morpheuslabs.io.

Dreamplus, a startup incubator powered by a renowned South Korea business conglomerate, aims to establish a flourishing tech-driven ecosystem. Check out www.dreamplus.asia

